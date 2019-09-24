OPINION: Forever 21, more like Temporary 21

It’s the end of the week and you get invited to a party super last minute. You have one of two options: be known as an outfit repeater or speed your way to the closest Forever 21 and buy something last minute. What you didn’t realize until you stepped out of the car in a deep sweat was that everything is now miraculously on sale – but why? Because Forever 21 is going bankrupt.

Yes, you read that correctly. Everyone’s favorite quick, cute and cheap clothing store is going out of business.

Now you might be thinking, “how could they be going bankrupt? I shop there ALL the time,” but let’s be honest, we saw this coming.

Forever 21 is notorious for putting out clothing that makes absolutely no sense. Let’s all refer back to the entire sections of the store that were dedicated to snack memorabilia, bright clothing that make it seem like we were back in the ‘80s and the “quirky” phrases on shirts and sweaters that would look so much better without them. Do I really need a jean jacket that says “All I want is Netflix, Chicken Nuggets and Pizza?”

And don’t even get me started on the wreckage that they call clothing racks. It’s like a twister went right through the store and everyone just agreed that the clothes looked better on the floor than on a hanger.



Per usual, social media picked up the news and Forever 21 was instantly trending on Twitter. Below are some tweets that sum up how we’re all currently feeling.

me: hi bitches at forever 21: pic.twitter.com/YlYiX2atj4 — gary from teen mom (@garyfromteenmom) September 7, 2019

This also comes at a time when pop diva Ariana Grande is suing Forever 21 for $10 million because they marketed a new collection mimicking her “7 Rings” music video from earlier this year. If the chic clothing store wasn’t already in deep water, I think their business just hit rock bottom.

I can’t wait for this Forever 21 sale. Between them going bankrupt and Ariana grande suing them for millions, they damn near about to giving away their merchandise pic.twitter.com/rBu73SeakH — Queen B 👑 (@brittcouture_) September 3, 2019

But before you get too upset at your lack of options for easy Friday night fashion, head on over to your local Ross or Marshalls where the clothes are just as cute and affordable. They’ll even last you more than two washes in the laundry compared to other businesses that we no longer have to worry about.