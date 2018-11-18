The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Menu

Sac State football blown out in Causeway Classic 56-13

The Hornets end their season with 7 straight losses bringing their overall season record to 2-8

UC+Davis+wide+receiver+Keelan+Doss+breaks+away+from+Sac+State+defensive+tackle+Dariyn+Choates+in+the+Aggies+56-13+win+over+the+Hornets.+
UC Davis wide receiver Keelan Doss breaks away from Sac State defensive tackle Dariyn Choates in the Aggies 56-13 win over the Hornets.

UC Davis wide receiver Keelan Doss breaks away from Sac State defensive tackle Dariyn Choates in the Aggies 56-13 win over the Hornets.

Photo Courtesy of Wayne Tilcock - AggiePhoto.com

Photo Courtesy of Wayne Tilcock - AggiePhoto.com

UC Davis wide receiver Keelan Doss breaks away from Sac State defensive tackle Dariyn Choates in the Aggies 56-13 win over the Hornets.

Dominique Walker
November 17, 2018
Filed under Football, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






In the Causeway Classic against University of California, Davis, the Sacramento State football team finished its season with another loss [56-13,] and finished with a 2-8 overall season record.

The game was moved from UC Davis to Mackay Stadium at University of Nevada, Reno due to poor air quality from the Camp Fire in Butte County. The Aggies — who are ranked No. 11 nationally — are fighting for a chance to host a home game in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

The Aggies [9-2] never trailed the Hornets throughout the game and took a 14-0 lead within the first five minutes of the game.

The Hornets’ only touchdown in the game came in the second quarter when senior quarterback Kevin Thomson threw an 18-yard completion to freshman Pierre Williams.

Thomson threw 127 yards on 25 passing attempts. Despite suffering back injuries and missing the team’s last three games, he finished the year leading in all passing categories with 1,380 passing yards and eight touchdowns in seven games.

RELATED: Sac State cancels football game due to poor air quality

During the game, Williams had three catches for 65 yards and a touchdown. He finished the season leading the team with 31 reception, 553 yards receiving and five receiving touchdowns.

Sophomore running back Elijah Dotson had 14 rushing attempts for 61 yards at the Causeway Classic. He finished the year with 1,154 yards, which was the tenth most rushing yards in the FCS and third in the Big Sky Conference. Dotson led the team with nine touchdowns this season.

The Hornets defense gave up a total of 691 yards at the Causeway Classic.

Aggies quarterback Jake Maier threw for 478 yards and four touchdowns and two of them he threw to Keelan Doss who finished with 205 yards on the game.

Doss is a projected third round pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

The Hornets will open their 2019 season at Arizona State University.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Sac State football blown out in Causeway Classic 56-13

    Featured

    Causeway Classic football game moved to Reno

  • Sac State football blown out in Causeway Classic 56-13

    Football

    Sac State cancels football game due to poor air quality

  • Sac State football blown out in Causeway Classic 56-13

    Football

    Sac State football loses to Weber State 26-14

  • Sac State football blown out in Causeway Classic 56-13

    Featured

    Hornets football struggles continue, losing 41-14

  • Sac State football blown out in Causeway Classic 56-13

    Football

    PREVIEW: Sac State football team searches for consistency

  • Sac State football blown out in Causeway Classic 56-13

    Football

    North Dakota spoils Hornets homecoming

  • Behind the Scenes

    VIDEO: ‘Behind the Scenes’ – Episode One

  • Sac State football blown out in Causeway Classic 56-13

    Football

    Sac State football takes on Southern Utah Saturday

  • Sac State football blown out in Causeway Classic 56-13

    Featured

    Losing record leaves Sac State football program in disarray

  • Sac State football blown out in Causeway Classic 56-13

    Featured

    Triple-option too much in Hornets 41-27 loss to Cal Poly

Navigate Right