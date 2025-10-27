Experience culture through the celebration of Filipino American History Month and Diwali

Sacramento State’s Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Center hosted celebrations of Filipino American History Month and the Diwali Festival of Light on Thursday, Oct. 16.

The cozy interior of the APIDA Center office was filled with the delicious smell of Filipino and Desi food and hosted traditional activities such as Henna art, diya designing, Filipino parol making and karaoke. Over 700 students joined the event, forming a long line inside the Lassen Hall and making the atmosphere even more exciting.

The APIDA Center first opened in spring 2023, with the purpose to support the community of individuals who ethnically identify as APIDA, as well as other ethnic communities. The center offers assistance for advising, scholarship, school supplies and career opportunities.

This is the first time they hosted both the Filipino American and Diwali Festival of Light celebrations. Andrew Yang, the director of the APIDA center, said the event was created to build a stronger community through cultural activities.

“Cultural foods, painting the diyas, making their own parol; all of those small things introduce students who have never experienced it,” Yang said. “While to some other students, those activities bring them back to the familiarities and to bond with others.”

As one of the people who helped to make the event happen, Yang said his favorite part of the event was seeing students smile.

“When students come in to enjoy the food and activities here, they smile and say ‘thank you.’ Some of them were saying that nobody has done things that make them feel seen,” Yang said.

Minh-Ha Nghiem, an attendee of the event, said the diversity of the community as well as the tasty food served at other APIDA events brought her back to the celebration.

“[In] the community where I’m from, there were a lot of Indian, Muslim and Chinese [people],” Nghiem said.“The event reminded me of home, because a lot of my neighbors would give me food during their celebration.”

Ty Nguyen, another attendee, said food was also a feature she enjoyed about the celebration. Nguyen said she wanted to experience new kinds of food.

“I’m here again at this event by the APIDA center because I haven’t had a chance to try Filipino or Desi food before,” Nguyen said. “I want to be around new people and try out things like Henna.”

Beside the traditional activities, there was also a karaoke contest, where attendees could win a $5 Target gift card for participating. Cyan Vang, the APIDA Center coordinator, said she was interested in the karaoke and wanted everyone to join.

“I’m trying to get people to do karaoke because they are very shy. I hope the gift card will encourage them not to be shy and just have fun, sing and enjoy it,” Vang said.

The Filipino American History Month and Diwali Festival of Light celebration from the APIDA center was a small and cozy gathering but full of energy and excitement from activity and laughter. From the staff to the event’s attendees, enough love was put into the event to give everyone a warm and connected afternoon together.

Students can visit the APIDA center website and social media for future celebrations and events.