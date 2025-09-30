Sac State kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month at La Bienvenida

Editor’s Note: The usage of Hispanic, Latino/a/e/x and Chicano/a/e/x is in accordance with the preference and language of the sources and/or organizations included in this story.

Sacramento State hosted La Bienvenida Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., an annual celebration to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month and highlight the culture at the university.

The event was hosted by El Centro Serna, previously known as the Serna Center. The event was celebrated with music, dance, food and booths from several campus organizations.

Anabel Charre, a program assistant at El Centro Serna, said that the mission of La Bienvenida is to share culture and extend their resources to everyone. Charre said the goal of the event was not only to celebrate but to also connect students with resources and communities across campus. The evening was filled with an atmosphere that reinforced the same message: welcome.

“We’re a Hispanic-serving institution, and we want students to know we’re here to help. La Bienvenida means welcome and this event is for everyone, not just Hispanic students,” Charre said. “[The] music really blends everyone together, and it reminds students far from home that their people are here.”

Juana Zaragoza, director of El Centro Serna, was one of the organizers behind La Bienvenida. She said that, for her, this event is important as Sac State is home to a large community of Latine students. According to Sac State, 37% of the student population and 9% of faculty identify as Latinx.

“It is an annual welcome for all students in celebration of Latina Heritage Month,” Zaragoza said. “We want to make sure that students know that the center is here, not only for these great events, but also for academic support, financial support and just building that community.”

This year’s celebration marked a milestone of the official transition to the Serna Center’s new name, El Centro Serna. The center was recently renamed to its Spanish translation. It was said in an announcement Monday that the change was intended to represent the cultural heritage of the center and the legacy of the center’s namesake Joe Serna and Isabel Hernandez-Serna. Zaragoza also highlighted that the change reflects their mission of building a supportive community on campus.

Sac State’s Hispanic Serving Institution Director Lilia Contreras Ramirez expressed that the campus will always have a space for their Hispanic community. According to Ramirez, college isn’t just about academics, but it is also about building yourself and the community up.

“For me, it’s really important for students to belong here, especially now,” Ramirez said. “I hope you can find a home away from home here.”

Jose Navaro, a junior kinesiology major, reflected on how important it is to feel connected with people you share a culture with. He said the event connected students with the cultural pride on campus.

“As a Hispanic, it’s nice to see our own culture and the same cultures coming together. It feels like a home away from home,” Navaro said. “I hope this event never stops and continues [to get] bigger and bigger.”

Marcellene Watson-Derbigny, associate vice president of Student Affairs, gave a speech at the start of the event to recognize the Hispanic community on campus and support all students.

“When we come together, there’s strength, community and empowerment. This is definitely an event everyone waits for each year — it brings everyone together with entertainment, inspiration, song, music, dance and connection,” Derbigny said. “My talk was really inspired by the opportunity to let students know that we’re a big family.”