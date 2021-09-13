First faculty senate meeting, return to campus and more: STATE HORNET PODCAST

On another episode of The State Hornet Podcast, podcast editor Mack Ervin III rounds up the biggest stories entering week three of classes at Sacramento State.

Major stories include the first faculty senate meeting of the year detailing potential COVID-19 contingency plans, how students are feeling and fairing after returning to campus, and the Sac State football team losing their first home game since the 2019 season.





Music: Acid Jazz by Kevin MacLeod

Show Notes:

Sac State Faculty Senate talks changes on campus

Sac State students balance excitement of returning to campus with post-COVID realities

Indie artist Jayson Angove rocks Serna Plaza at Sac State

Island of Black and White plays Sac State concert

Sac State football loses home opener after offensive struggles