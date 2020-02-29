Montana doubles-up Sac State women’s basketball team

Sac State sophomore guard Brooke Panfili attempts to get by Montana sophomore guard Sophia Stiles on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Dahlberg Arena. The Hornets lost to the Lady Griz 90-45.

The Sacramento State women’s basketball team played its final road game of the season at the University of Montana on Saturday afternoon, seeking redemption after suffering a 44-point loss at Montana State.

Things got worse for the Hornets (8-20, 6-13 Big Sky Conference), getting doubled-up by the Lady Griz (16-11, 11-7) and losing 90-45.

Sac State played with only nine active players against Montana due to injuries. Senior guard Gabi Bade and senior forward Kennedy Nicholas did not travel with the team. Bade is currently rehabbing a right-heel injury while Nicholas is recovering from a right ankle sprain. Both seniors are expected to be ready for Senior Day on March 6 against Portland State.



In a similar fashion to Thursday night at Montana State, the Hornets scored first as sophomore guard Summer Menke drained two free throws. Then, just like against the Bobcats, Sac State allowed a large run to their opponent and fell behind early.



The Lady Griz went on a 13-0 run over the next four minutes to take a double-digit lead and never trailed again. Sac State only made one field goal in the first quarter when senior guard Camariah King made a jump shot with 35 seconds left. Montana led 20-7 after one period.

The Hornets were able to trim their deficit to single-digits at 27-18 with 4:46 remaining in the first half. However, the Lady Griz closed the quarter on an 11-3 run to outscore Sac State 18-14 in the period. Montana held a 39-21 lead at halftime.

Sac State trailed by 21 at 48-27 with 5:42 remaining in the third quarter. The Lady Griz erased any hope for a comeback with a 20-8 run to end the period with a 33-point lead at 68-35.

Montana continued to roll in the final 10 minutes of action, outscoring the Hornets 22-10. The Lady Griz went on to double the Hornets score, winning emphatically 90-45.

The Hornets struggled greatly shooting the ball Saturday afternoon. Sac State shot 17.3% from the field (9-of-52) and did not make a single 3-pointer (0-of-17). The Lady Griz had solid ball movement, with 19 assists to the Hornets’ two.

Montana also dominated the glass, outrebounding the Hornets 59-27. The Lady Griz gave themselves extra opportunities with 19 offensive rebounds, leading to 30 second chance points.

Not a single Hornet scored in double-digits at Montana. Junior guard Jakira Wilson had a team-high eight points on 3-of-6 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free-throw stripe off the bench. Sophomore point guard Milee Enger played the most, contributing five points, five rebounds and three steals in 37 minutes of action.

The Lady Griz had five players score in double-digits. Emma Stockholm led the way in her final home game with a double-double. The senior forward scored 17 points on 7-of-13 from the field with a game-high 14 rebounds and two blocks.

Junior forward Madi Schoening also had a game-high 17 points as she added six rebounds and two steals. Senior guard Mckenzie Johnston scored 14 points with six assists and five rebounds.

Sac State has one regular season game remaining until the Big Sky Tournament in Boise, Idaho begins March 9. Senior Day at the Nest against Portland State is Friday night at 7:05 p.m.