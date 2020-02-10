DOUBLE COVERAGE PODCAST: XFL, NBA trade deadline, NBA All-Star Weekend

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On the latest episode of Double Coverage, hosts Mack Ervin III and Shaun Holkko kick off with impressions on the return of the XFL, switch into reactions to the final NBA trades before the deadline and finish up with predictions for the upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend – the USA vs. World Game, the contests (3-point, dunk and skills) and the All-Star Game itself.

Music: Funkorama by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)