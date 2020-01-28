DOUBLE COVERAGE PODCAST: Sacramento Kings, Super Bowl, Kobe Bryant

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Listen as sports fanatics and The State Hornet writers Shaun Holkko and Mack Ervin III discuss this week in professional sports in the premiere episode of the newest podcast from The State Hornet, “Double Coverage.”

This week, the dynamic duo discuss how this season has treated their local Sacramento Kings, their predictions for the Super Bowl and their emotions in the wake of the tragic passing of basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

Music: Funkorama by Incompetech