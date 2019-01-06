Video: Sac State gymnasts preview upcoming season
January 6, 2019
Filed under Gymnastics, Video
Sacramento State gymnastics opens its season in the NorCal Classic against Stanford, UC Davis and San Jose State today. Seniors Lauren Schmeiss and Jackie Sampson talk about their goals for the season after having strong junior campaigns while sophomore Jordyn Brent speaks about preparing to be an all-arounder this season.
