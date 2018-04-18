What to expect from the Takács Quartet

The renowned Takács Quartet is performing this Thursday at Capistrano Concert Hall. The group, which performs 80 concerts a year and has played everywhere from Wigmore Hall in London to Carnegie Hall in New York City, will be performing in Sacramento for the first time.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Ticket cost $35 for general admission, $25 for seniors and $10 for Sacramento State students.

The quartet is composed of Edward Dusinberre and Károly Schranz playing violin, Geraldine Walther playing viola and András Fejér on the cello. All four are among the Christoffersen Faculty Fellows at the University of Colorado.

The group has been recognized for its interpretations of classical music, ranging from Beethoven to Mendelssohn.

Yet the Takács Quartet has taken these classic composers’ works and injected a sense of freedom and fresh spin.

Their rendition of Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 14, as seen in the video below, shows the group’s attention to detail and the discipline they show when performing.

The quartet has the distinct ability to easily transition during performances, slowing or quickening the pace of the music and affecting the mood of the audience.

They are seemingly never out of sync when they perform, as if it’s a natural instinct to never lose rhythm — especially in the most fast-paced pieces.

The group’s fresh sound has helped it become acknowledged with an immense collection of accolades and awards in its trophy room.

In 2003, the quartet won the Grammy Award for Best Chamber Music Performance, and they also won the the 2011 Award for Chamber Music and Song presented by the Royal Philharmonic Society in London.

Their success has also given them the opportunity to work with influential individuals, such as actress Meryl Streep in 2014 and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman in 2007.