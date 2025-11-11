Sac State students call attention to social divide between athletes and nonathletes

Sacramento State students reveal mixed perspectives on the social dynamics between student athletes and nonathletes, along with growing discussions about university spending on its athletics program.

Sac State is an NCAA Division I school, with over 500 student athletes competing in multiple sports. Recent investments in athletic facilities – including a future football stadium – have sparked debate.

According to Sac State Administration, the campus promotes equality and inclusivity, yet some students assert that several factors contribute to creating a noticeable divide between athletics and academics. Factors referenced were time constraints, stereotypes and funding priorities.

The discussion among athletes and nonathletes centered on fairness, student life integration and how athletic investments – such as a proposed new football stadium – influence students’ views on campus equity.

Athletic and campus infrastructures funding comes from multiple sources, including state-approved bonds, university-issued bonds, local bonds and revenue bonds from authorities like the California Educational Facilities Authority, according to Forbes. These funds, which help finance construction and renovation projects for public and private institutions, per CEFA.

According to NCAA data from 2020, student-athletes spend an average of 30+ hours per week on sports. Universities nationwide face scrutiny over the balance between athletics spending and academic resources, according to the American Institutes of Research.

Some student athletes shared their outlook on the potential social divide.

Callum McGough, a senior communication studies major and football player at Sac State since 2022, said he rejects the idea of a strong divide. McGough said athletes see nonathlete students as equals and praised Sac State for providing resources and opportunities for athletes to excel.

“I genuinely feel like athletes view regular students as just regular people, the same as they view athletes,” McGough said. “I don’t think there is too much of a social divide. Athletes are pretty approachable and easy to talk to.”

Other athletes said they are more concerned about the social divide between student athletes and nonathletes.

Nieka Marais, a senior psychology student and member of both the rowing team and the Student-Athlete Council, says there is “100%” a social divide. Marais pointed to her demanding schedule — early practices, internships and weekend sessions — and said nonathletes often misunderstand the realities of athletics.

Marais said that athletes at Sac State do not receive Name, Image and Likeness deals, which allow college student athletes to earn money from their personal brand through appearances, and other business opportunities like those at major power conference schools.

“I think that the big thing is, a lot of people are either misinformed about the things happening with Sac State athletics or just uninformed,” Marais said. “They don’t know a lot, and so they just go off what everyone else says.”

Marais said she advocates for funding transparency, and that tuition often does not directly fund athletics. Money frequently comes from donors or bonds, such as those potentially supporting the proposed new football stadium, according to Sactown Sports. She also called for more collaboration between Associated Students, Inc. and the Student-Athlete Advisory Council.

“I want our football team to perform well, because if they do, we all get money in the end,” Marais said.

Some nonathlete students said they also noticed a gap. Darcy Fisher, a senior in psychology, said she often heard herself introduced as “the roommate who’s not in a sport” when meeting athletes through Marais.

“I will see it when we go out, and there’s other teams around. They don’t really know me because I’m not in the sport,” Fisher said.

She said some athletes might come across as entitled or be seen as taking resources away from the general student body because of the new facilities and support they receive. However, she said that this perception overlooks the discipline and dedication athletes bring to their commitments.

“I think a lot of people don’t like athletes. They see everything that they’re getting,” Fisher said. “I was once an athlete, and I did have those perks and everything, so I get it.”

She added that while new facilities like the proposed new football stadium feel surprising and occasionally frustrating to nonathletes, they ultimately benefit the school’s reputation.

“I was a little thrown off with the whole football stadium because I’m like, ‘We’re not even that good,’” Fisher said.

Other nonathletes said they have shifted their perspective after living with athletes. Taelyr Michael, a senior psychology student, said she once held negative beliefs about student athletes but gained respect after living with her tennis player roommate.

“I have so much more respect for athletes now because I see how much they have to work and the grades they have to keep up,” Michael said.

Like Fisher, she acknowledged a social gap. Athletes often stick together, and nonathletes rarely interact with them outside class, Michael said.

Still, she supports investments like the new stadium, calling them “smart” for attracting students and boosting campus pride.

“I don’t think college would be quite the same without sports or an athletic program,” Michael said.

However, she questioned the university’s spending priorities after seeing outdated facilities in her psychology lab.

“It is a little bit interesting to see where they are delegating their resources,” Michael said. “Like, the lab that I’m in is super outdated. It’s over 50 years old.”

Nina Jackson, a sophomore health science major, agreed that more joint campus events and casual spaces could help bridge the gap between athletes and nonathletes.

“Most student athletes stay within their athletic group. We’re not as intermixed as we could be,” Jackson said.

She also critiqued the university’s funding priorities, calling investment in athletics “a little unfair” compared to underfunded science, technology, engineering and mathematics or English departments.

“I want to say I find it a little bit unfair because I do think that Sac State does a good job of helping fund our athletics,” Jackson said. “But I also feel like they can do an even better job at allowing our STEM students to have a little bit more on campus.”

Despite differing experiences, most students agree that mutual respect and understanding are key to closing the gap.

“I think people should just treat others how they want to be treated, and for the most part, that’ll all work out pretty well,” McGough said.

According to a statement from Sac State, the university claims to have invested in all aspects of the student experience. It says that the overall goal of these investments, which include athletics, are to benefit every student.

“Sacramento State has invested strategically in every facet of the university, from academics and co-curricular programs to the overall student experience,” The statement said. “We have been intentional about amplifying campus pride and student engagement, which includes our athletics programs.”