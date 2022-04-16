Dissecting Frank Vogel’s firing and round one of the NBA Playoffs: TAKE YOUR SHOT PODCAST
April 16, 2022
On this episode of Take Your Shot, Jordan and Brandon sit down to discuss the recent firing of former Lakers head coach Frank Vogel and their predictions on how each of the first round series of the NBA playoffs will play out– which includes Brandon betting Jordan the second case of Gatorade of the season that the Nets will reign supreme.
Later, the co-hosts talk about the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s MLB debut and pay tribute to the legacy he left for Black athletes around the globe.
Music: Danger Storm by Kevin MacLeod