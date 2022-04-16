Dissecting Frank Vogel’s firing and round one of the NBA Playoffs: TAKE YOUR SHOT PODCAST

Frank Vogel became the latest head coach to be fired in the NBA after being relived of duties following the Lakers 33-49 season in 2021-22. (Creative Commons photo by All-Pro Reels. Graphic made in Canva by Mack Ervin III)

On this episode of Take Your Shot, Jordan and Brandon sit down to discuss the recent firing of former Lakers head coach Frank Vogel and their predictions on how each of the first round series of the NBA playoffs will play out– which includes Brandon betting Jordan the second case of Gatorade of the season that the Nets will reign supreme.

Later, the co-hosts talk about the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s MLB debut and pay tribute to the legacy he left for Black athletes around the globe.





Music: Danger Storm by Kevin MacLeod