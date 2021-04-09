Women’s soccer team wins first game since February

Hornets take first of two games at Portland State

(File photo) Senior forward Tiffany Miras kicks toward the sidelines as two Montana players fight for control of the ball during the game at Sac State on Friday, April 2. The Hornets won their second match of the season Friday 1-0 on a goal by Miras against Portland State.

The Sacramento State women’s soccer team had not won a game since their opener Feb. 11 against St. Mary’s but were able to secure a 1-0 victory against Portland State on Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium.

The Hornets (2-4-4, 1-4-4 Big Sky) were unable to find the back of the net despite 10 shots by the team in the first half. They finally broke through with a goal in the 51st minute from senior forward Tiffany Miras.

ICYMI: Here’s Tiffany Miras sending the Hornets home happy with her first goal of the season. #StingersUp #WeAreRelentless ✅🐝⚽ pic.twitter.com/h85QDlzo7X — Sacramento State Women’s Soccer (@SacStateWSoccer) April 9, 2021

The Vikings (0-7, 0-7 Big Sky) couldn’t muster much offense as they were too busy fighting off the Hornets’ attack.

The Hornets appeared much more eager than the Vikings with a 15-9 advantage in shots taken. The team had nine different players attempt a shot Friday with five of them being shots on goal, three more than Portland State had.

The Hornets played a fairly clean game as they committed only six fouls compared to the Vikings’ 13 fouls, which included a yellow card.

Hornet goalkeeper Aaliyah Fesili saved Portland State’s two goal attempts. This was the third time this season that the Hornets have shutout their opponent.

Looking ahead, the team will play their final game of the regular season Sunday at Portland State, where they look to put together consecutive wins for the first time this season.