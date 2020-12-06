Sac State’s women’s basketball team swept by Idaho

Sac State junior guard Summer Menke prepares to shoot a free throw against Idaho on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at the Nest. Menke led the team in scoring with 18 points, five rebounds and four steals.

The Sacramento State’s women’s basketball team lost their second game of the season and second matchup against the University of Idaho, 81-70 Saturday.

With this season seeing teams play the same opponent twice in one week, the Hornets (0-2, 0-2 Big Sky Conference) were unable to recover from their blowout loss to the Vandals (2-0, 2-0) on Friday.

The Hornets trailed the Vandals the entire game, the largest lead came in the third quarter with the Hornets down 48-20.

.@VandalsWBB open the second half with a growing lead of 48-20. @SH_Sports — Katerina Graziosi (@thekickerkat) December 6, 2020

The Vandals came out strong, dominating the first half with the Hornets only mustering 10 points in each of the first two quarters.

The Vandals led at halftime 40-20.

The Hornets bounced back in the second half, taking the in field goals made in the third quarter with 56% made by the Hornets to the Vandals’ 33%.

The Hornets dominated the fourth quarter with junior guard Summer Menke scoring 10 points contributing to the Hornet’s outscoring the Vandals 27-12, but it was too little too late.

With only eight players available for the game, the Hornets demonstrated impressive endurance despite the final score.

Menke led the team in scoring with 18 points, five rebounds and four steals.

Sac State junior guards Emily Enochs and Brooke Panfili added 13 and 10 points, respectively.

The Hornets’ struggled on the boards with 38 rebounds to 59 for the Vandals. The Vandals had the advantage over the Hornets in field goal percentage 42% to 39%, and in 3-point percentage, 28% to 18%.

Both teams had 13 turnovers.

The Hornets are set to return to the Nest where they are scheduled to play Nevada on Dec. 12.