VIDEO: Protests and celebrations for racial justice take place in Sacramento

Sara Nevis

Sara Nevis, Multimedia Editor
September 9, 2020

Protests and demonstrations for racial justice were held Saturday and Sunday in and around Sacramento, California. A protest held in Lodi on Saturday calling for the Lodi Police Department to be defunded was met by a large contingent of counter-protestors who showed up wearing Trump shirts and hats, and held signs like “Racism Sucks” and “BLM is a Total Fake.” Two smaller gatherings were held Sunday to honor and celebrate those who have been killed by police locally and across the country.

