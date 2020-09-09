VIDEO: Protests and celebrations for racial justice take place in Sacramento

Sara Nevis

Protests and demonstrations for racial justice were held Saturday and Sunday in and around Sacramento, California. A protest held in Lodi on Saturday calling for the Lodi Police Department to be defunded was met by a large contingent of counter-protestors who showed up wearing Trump shirts and hats, and held signs like “Racism Sucks” and “BLM is a Total Fake.” Two smaller gatherings were held Sunday to honor and celebrate those who have been killed by police locally and across the country.

