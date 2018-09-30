Sac State volleyball beats Northern Arizona in thriller

The Sacramento State volleyball team defeated Northern Arizona University in five sets at Colberg Court on Saturday.

With this win, the Hornets (3-1) are now tied for second place in the Big Sky Conference. The Hornets also extend their win streak against the Lumberjacks to seven straight home victories against the team.

The Hornets have won three straight games after losing their conference opener.

“I think our setting is getting better and offensively we are attacking the ball better than we were,” said Sac State volleyball head coach Ruben Volta.

With this victory, the Hornets also get back at the only team to beat them last season in the regular season.

“It’s a great feeling, playing at NAU (Northern Arizona University) is completely different than playing them in your home gym,” junior outside hitter Sarah Davis said. “Having home-court advantage is big especially the altitude difference, but getting a win off NAU is great any day because they are a great team.”

Freshman setter Ashtin Olin said she was also pleased with the team’s “fight back” mentality throughout the five-game set.

“We worked really well together and we fought back when they (Northern Arizona) fought back at us, and when they swung we swung right back,” Olin said.

The first set was tied 15-15 in the first game before the Lumberjacks began to go on a run. Northern Arizona scored eight points while holding the Hornets only to three. The Hornets fell to the Lumberjacks 25-18 in the first set.

The second set began dead set at 6-6, but the Hornets’ offense took over with five straight unanswered points. The Hornets managed to get the victory in the second set against the Lumberjacks 25-16.

The third set of the game was more of the same with the Hornets’ offense clicking against the Lumberjacks and securing the victory 25-18.

With the Hornets on the brink of victory in the fourth game, the team looked to finish off the Lumberjacks in the fourth set of the game. But it was the Lumberjacks whose offense came alive in the elimination going up by as much as eight in the game. The fourth set ended with the Lumberjacks winning 25-18.

Going into the fifth set, there were a total of 20 ties and 10 total lead changes throughout the game. Although the Hornets had just lost in the fourth set of the game and were in a pressure situation, Davis said the team had to just forget about the game and just play the next.

“We just always try to hit refresh from the last game and move on, and I think we came out confident in the fifth set because we knew we could do it and NAU is a great team but we knew we could come together and pull off the win,” Davis said.

Refreshing proved to work for the Hornets as the team won their fifth set against the Lumberjacks 15-8.

The Hornets will continue their season at the University of Idaho at 7 p.m. on Thursday.