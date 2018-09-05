The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Menu

Lightning strikes in Texas lead to university-wide Office 365 outage

Microsoft working on restoring access to services

Neon+sign+of+Microsoft+logo.+Microsoft%27s+Office+365+service+experienced+outages+following+lightning+strikes+in+San+Antonio%2C+Texas.
Neon sign of Microsoft logo. Microsoft's Office 365 service experienced outages following lightning strikes in San Antonio, Texas.

Neon sign of Microsoft logo. Microsoft's Office 365 service experienced outages following lightning strikes in San Antonio, Texas.

Kiewic - CC by 2.0

Kiewic - CC by 2.0

Neon sign of Microsoft logo. Microsoft's Office 365 service experienced outages following lightning strikes in San Antonio, Texas.

Cory Jaynes, News editor
September 4, 2018
Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A “severe weather event” on Tuesday, Sep. 4, at 2:29 a.m. PST that included lightning strikes near a data center in San Antonio, Texas led to campus-wide Office 365 outages, according to Microsoft.

Microsoft has been working on restoring access to Office 365 services according to an email from the Sacramento State Office of Information Resources and Technology. IRT offers a free version of Office 365 to Sac State students and faculty on the school’s website.

Office 365 users may be “intermittently unable” to access Office 365 and those able to access it may suffer service issues according to Microsoft’s statement on the outage.

Among the services experiencing outages is Office 365’s education services which might experience issues with School Data Sync and Assignments features within teams.

Due to the service outage being on Microsoft’s end, IRT is unable to do anything to mitigate the issue, according to Courtney Zuke, IRT Communications and Marketing Manager.

Zuke said that Microsoft was trying to mitigate the outages by running the services through other data centers. IRT will send out a SacSend message as soon as the services had been restored, she said.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Lightning strikes in Texas lead to university-wide Office 365 outage

    News

    Herky Streetcar involved in traffic accident

  • Lightning strikes in Texas lead to university-wide Office 365 outage

    Featured

    Sac State Chemistry Department faces loss after professor dies unexpectedly

  • Lightning strikes in Texas lead to university-wide Office 365 outage

    News

    Sac State IRT scrambles during the first week of classes

  • Lightning strikes in Texas lead to university-wide Office 365 outage

    Featured

    Daily parking pass prices increased for fall semester

  • Lightning strikes in Texas lead to university-wide Office 365 outage

    News

    DeVos prepares new policies regarding college sexual misconduct

  • Lightning strikes in Texas lead to university-wide Office 365 outage

    Featured

    Fight breaks out over pizza at Sac State’s first football game of the semester

  • Lightning strikes in Texas lead to university-wide Office 365 outage

    News

    #SacStateSays: “With the prices of daily parking going up, what would you like to see the money go toward?”

  • Lightning strikes in Texas lead to university-wide Office 365 outage

    Featured

    Students assaulted at residence halls, campus police say

  • Lightning strikes in Texas lead to university-wide Office 365 outage

    Capital Report

    Capital Report: Brown signs bill allowing undocumented students to serve on college boards

  • Lightning strikes in Texas lead to university-wide Office 365 outage

    Breaking News

    Large tree branch falls on woman at Sac State