Innovation pacemaker 2021

2020-21 saw the realization of a long-term dream of The State Hornet - securing enough newsroom space on campus to create a state-of-the-art newsroom space.



In October Editor-in-Chief Max Connor, Managing Editor Maddie Beck and adviser Stu VanAirsdale put together a proposal and presentation to the school administration’s Space Committee to outline the importance of an updated newsroom space to allow The State Hornet to continue to expand their multimedia coverage of the campus and local community while also having space to expand marketing and sales to support the organization. That presentation won the approval of the Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs and in April, The State Hornet was granted nearly 1000 square feet of additional space to the 700 that had been currently in use.



The new space is spread across three rooms which will be allocated for separate uses. One will be an all-purpose newsroom used for meetings, collaborative reporting and a hub for student reporters to meet and discuss stories. Another will become a multimedia space complete with a podcast studio and broadcast set to give The State Hornet a permanent home for audio and video coverage of its community. The final small space will be a dedicated office for our promotion, sales and marketing team. It has been years since The State Hornet has had a dedicated ad office and this space will allow for better recruitment of public relations students and students from the business school to help The State Hornet add to its revenue stream with partnerships and advertising.