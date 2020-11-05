6 Sac State students showcase their rooms

Criminal justice major Leslie Lucas left the U.S. to study abroad in London earlier this spring, but her plans changed when COVID-19 brought her back to settle into a new place in Sacramento.

Lucas moved in two months ago and said she was excited to start decorating. She said she loves shades of white, gray and black when it comes to both clothing and furniture, but something she really loves is the look of neon lights.

“Usually everybody that knows me knows that,” Lucas said. “So every time they give me something as a gift, they always have a light in it.”

During the day, her white walls match her white, modern furniture from IKEA, Target, TJ Maxx and Amazon. In her old apartment, her room was known as the white room by her roommates because she said the color to her is clean, neat and helps her feel at peace.

When asked what her space says about her, Lucas said that she likes keeping her spaces clean and organized, whether that would be her room or her car, which gives her mellow self a sense of further relaxation knowing where all of her things are.

When the day is done and the sun has set, Lucas said she likes to change it up by letting her room become a world of color by turning on her LED strip lights, her starlight that shines on her ceiling and her projector, which is pointed to her blank wall facing opposite to her bed.

“This is where my upbeat side comes in because I love to go out,” Lucas said. “I love the night scenery, and any city that has a downtown is my favorite spot. I love neon lights and anything bright. It’s the fun side of me.”