#SacStateSays: “Have you experienced any technology issues so far this semester?”
Complaints about technology on campus have been buzzing. From Canvas to Wi-Fi, students have been challenged with many issues. We asked students around campus about what issues they have faced in their first few weeks of the semester. Tell us what you think using the hashtag #SacStateSays on social media.
Photos and reporting by Shaun Holkko and Alicia Lopez.
