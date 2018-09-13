The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Menu
Filed under News

#SacStateSays: “Have you experienced any technology issues so far this semester?”

Shaun Holkko and Alicia LopezSeptember 12, 2018Leave a Comment

Shaun Holkko - The State Hornet

Complaints about technology on campus have been buzzing. From Canvas to Wi-Fi, students have been challenged with many issues. We asked students around campus about what issues they have faced in their first few weeks of the semester. Tell us what you think using the hashtag #SacStateSays on social media.

Photos and reporting by Shaun Holkko and Alicia Lopez.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under News

Future housing projects to give Sac State students more options
Future housing projects to give Sac State students more options
Second cyclist hit by car near campus in single day
Second cyclist hit by car near campus in single day
Man hit by truck while riding his bike to campus
Man hit by truck while riding his bike to campus
Notice a little extra traffic around campus? Here’s why
Notice a little extra traffic around campus? Here’s why
Rapper Mac Miller found dead after overdose, TMZ reports
Rapper Mac Miller found dead after overdose, TMZ reports
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • #SacStateSays: “Have you experienced any technology issues so far this semester?”

    Campus

    Future housing projects to give Sac State students more options

  • #SacStateSays: “Have you experienced any technology issues so far this semester?”

    Campus

    Second cyclist hit by car near campus in single day

  • #SacStateSays: “Have you experienced any technology issues so far this semester?”

    News

    Man hit by truck while riding his bike to campus

  • #SacStateSays: “Have you experienced any technology issues so far this semester?”

    News

    Notice a little extra traffic around campus? Here’s why

  • #SacStateSays: “Have you experienced any technology issues so far this semester?”

    Featured

    Rapper Mac Miller found dead after overdose, TMZ reports

  • #SacStateSays: “Have you experienced any technology issues so far this semester?”

    News

    Herky Streetcar involved in traffic accident

  • #SacStateSays: “Have you experienced any technology issues so far this semester?”

    Featured

    Sac State Chemistry Department faces loss after professor dies unexpectedly

  • #SacStateSays: “Have you experienced any technology issues so far this semester?”

    News

    Lightning strikes in Texas lead to university-wide Office 365 outage

  • #SacStateSays: “Have you experienced any technology issues so far this semester?”

    News

    Sac State IRT scrambles during the first week of classes

  • #SacStateSays: “Have you experienced any technology issues so far this semester?”

    Featured

    Daily parking pass prices increased for fall semester