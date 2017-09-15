The student news site of Sacramento State University

The State Hornet

Filed under Featured, Football, Sports

Despite small stature, Sac State cornerback comes up big

Angel GuerreroSeptember 14, 2017Leave a Comment

Sacramento+State+junior+cornerback+Dre+Terrell+runs+during+a+sprinting+drill+Sept.+12+at+the+practice+field.+Terrell+earned+FCS+Defensive+Player+of+the+Week+honors+after+recording+three+interceptions+against+the+University+of+Incarnate+Word+Sept.+9+at+Hornet+Stadium.
Sacramento State junior cornerback Dre Terrell runs during a sprinting drill Sept. 12 at the practice field. Terrell earned FCS Defensive Player of the Week honors after recording three interceptions against the University of Incarnate Word Sept. 9 at Hornet Stadium.

Sacramento State junior cornerback Dre Terrell runs during a sprinting drill Sept. 12 at the practice field. Terrell earned FCS Defensive Player of the Week honors after recording three interceptions against the University of Incarnate Word Sept. 9 at Hornet Stadium.

Joseph Daniels - The State Hornet

Joseph Daniels - The State Hornet

Sacramento State junior cornerback Dre Terrell runs during a sprinting drill Sept. 12 at the practice field. Terrell earned FCS Defensive Player of the Week honors after recording three interceptions against the University of Incarnate Word Sept. 9 at Hornet Stadium.

Most opposing receivers tower over Sacramento State junior cornerback Dre Terrell, but that hasn’t stopped him from intercepting balls from under their noses and picking up accolades.

Terrell, 21, stands modestly at 5-foot-8 with his Big Sky Conference and Football Championship Subdivision — which is a national collegiate football conference with over 120 programs — Defensive Player of the Week awards next to him.

With height in mind, the University of Incarnate Word tested Terrell with consistent pass attempts on his side of the ball Sept. 9 at Hornet Stadium. He passed the pop quiz and tied a Sac State record with three interceptions, all in the first half, and helped the team stride away with 56-22 home-opening win.  

“I love it,” Terrell said, referring to opposing team’s eagerness to attack him in the passing game. “It has been like that my whole life because I’ve always been shorter, but I like the challenge.”

Terrell — an Elk Grove native who leads the team with four interceptions — started his highlight-reel season with a falling-on-his-back end zone takeaway Aug. 31 against Idaho and most recently a one-handed Odell Beckham Jr.-esque steal at the one-yard line against UIW.

“Dre came into the game real focused, real prepared,” Sac State junior safety Mister Harriel said. “He had a good week of practice, he came into the game and made his plays. I’ve seen him make these plays everyday in practice and he just did what he did.”

This isn’t an empty boast on Harriel’s part, as Terrell had nearly 20 interceptions and drove coaches “nuts” with his flare for the one-handed grab during spring training camp in 2015, Sac State coach Jody Sears said.

“He’s got great ball skills,” Sears said. “He’ll have interceptions after interceptions during practice (and) it wasn’t surprising to me, but it’s nice to see a hard worker and a very skilled athlete have some success.”

However, cornerback wasn’t always the position plan for Terrell at Sac State after he played quarterback and defensive back at Pleasant Grove High School. After originally being asked to play receiver, he transitioned to safety in 2014 and then to cornerback in 2016.

“I think why they made the decision was because of my ball skills,” Terrell said. “I can track the ball well when the ball is in the air, so I think putting me at safety, it gave me the opportunity to make more plays. I enjoyed it, but I think I love corner so that’s where I want to be.”

Courtesy of Bob Solorio/Sac State Athletics
Sacramento State junior cornerback Dre Terrell celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass at the one-yard line against the University of Incarnate Word Saturday, Sept. 9 at Hornet Stadium. Terrell leads the team with four interceptions and was named the FCS Defensive Player of the Week on Monday, Sept. 11.

Terrell credits his early junior season success to his baptism by fire against two former Sac State receivers that rank in the top six in career receiving yards and receptions during his first year with the team in 2014.

“My redshirt year I was playing against DeAndre Carter, Nnamdi (Agude) and I’m not going to lie — I was getting torched in practice every day,” Terrell said. “But it was also making me better as a player, making me smarter watching them work.”

After starting four games at cornerback, totaling 22 tackles and zero interceptions, Terrell is the first to say he didn’t play well enough or compete to his standards in 2016. Sears is next in line to describe his sophomore stint as “OK,” but is also eager to praise his evolution.

“The award that he got last week was very deserving, but more than anything I love the fact and I’m more proud of him for his persistence and his hard work ethic because we’ve challenged him and we’ve coached him hard the last couple years,” Sears said. “It’s nice to see a guy reap what he’s been sowing.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Featured

Nancy Pelosi, Doris Matsui, local public officials call for Dream Act passage at Sac State conference
Nancy Pelosi, Doris Matsui, local public officials call for Dream Act passage at Sac State conference
University Library Gallery displays people’s dying words
University Library Gallery displays people’s dying words
Trio of seniors pushing for different end to volleyball season
Trio of seniors pushing for different end to volleyball season
Artist advocates for social justice in music, life
Artist advocates for social justice in music, life
Weber State escapes with 31-24 win over Sac State
Weber State escapes with 31-24 win over Sac State

Other stories filed under Football

Weber State escapes with 31-24 win over Sac State
Weber State escapes with 31-24 win over Sac State
Sac State downs Cardinals 56-22 in football home opener
Sac State downs Cardinals 56-22 in football home opener
PREVIEW: Hornets host Incarnate Word in football home opener
PREVIEW: Hornets host Incarnate Word in football home opener
Sac State football team drops season opener at Idaho 28-6
Sac State football team drops season opener at Idaho 28-6
Hornets narrowing down quarterback competition
Hornets narrowing down quarterback competition
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Despite small stature, Sac State cornerback comes up big

    Featured

    Nancy Pelosi, Doris Matsui, local public officials call for Dream Act passage at Sac State conference

  • Despite small stature, Sac State cornerback comes up big

    Culture

    University Library Gallery displays people’s dying words

  • Despite small stature, Sac State cornerback comes up big

    Featured

    Trio of seniors pushing for different end to volleyball season

  • Despite small stature, Sac State cornerback comes up big

    Culture

    Artist advocates for social justice in music, life

  • Despite small stature, Sac State cornerback comes up big

    Featured

    Weber State escapes with 31-24 win over Sac State

  • Despite small stature, Sac State cornerback comes up big

    Featured

    Sac State students, city members repaint houses in Del Paso Heights

  • Despite small stature, Sac State cornerback comes up big

    Culture

    GALLERY: 2nd Farm-to-Fork dinner celebrates farmers on Guy West Bridge

  • Despite small stature, Sac State cornerback comes up big

    Featured

    #SacStateSays: How do you feel about the decision to end DACA?

  • Despite small stature, Sac State cornerback comes up big

    Culture

    5 podcasts you should listen to right now

  • Despite small stature, Sac State cornerback comes up big

    Featured

    EDITORIAL: Stand with them, Sac State