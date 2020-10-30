The State Hornet Voter Guide 2020
October 30, 2020
For some, this is our first election. For others, this is one of many. For all of us, this is a monumental election.
We're mostly isolated from the 30,000 people we share a school with, and the typical discourse of campus is nowhere to be stumbled upon. There are no political groups tabling and shouting outside the Union. Nobody is preaching from the dry library quad fountain.
And some of us have no clue what the Union or library quad even look like.
While a significant part of us lives in a virtual world now, the physical world still turns, and Sacramento, California and the nation need to hear what students have to say. Students need to vote, and that also means students need to be informed.
Stay informed and find below all The State Hornet's election coverage, by students, for students.
First, do you have a plan to vote?
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the voting process in California has undergone a few changes. Every registered voter in California should receive a vote-by-mail ballot, which can be submitted in a few ways. Some California counties also offer early voting, Election Day voting and same day registration. Not sure where you stand in the process? The State Hornet has created a step-by-step guide to make sure your vote gets counted in California.
Click the underlined links in the infographic below to access voter and ballot information online.
NOTE: This voting guide is specific to California. If you live out-of-state, please check your state’s voting guidelines.
A Proposition for You
Broadcast editor Ian Ratliff has a proposition for you. Watch our one-minute breakdowns of the propositions you should pay attention to, and read more on each proposition from experts in the links below.
Proposition 16 would essentially repeal Proposition 209.
In 1996, voters passed Proposition 209, banning the consideration of race, sex, color, ethnicity and national origin in public employment, public education and public contracting, according to Lourdes Morales, principal fiscal and policy analyst at the LAO.
Read more
Proposition 17 extends voting rights to people who have completed their terms in prison but are still on state parole.
Luke Koushmaro, fiscal and policy analyst at the LAO said with roughly 50,000 people on state parole, there will be increases in workload at a county level and state level.
Read more
Proposition 21 would modify the limitations of the current rent control policies in order for cities and counties to apply rent control to more properties.
It would allow cities and counties to apply rent control to most properties over 15 years old and single-family homes owned by individuals that have three or more properties.
Read more
Proposition 22 would make app-based drivers for ride-hailing and delivery companies independent contractors instead of employees.
Ride-hailing services include app-based bookings for private cars or taxis like Uber and Lyft. Ride-sharing is the term used in the proposition and refers to services that allow booking of shared shuttles, but the proposition would apply to ride-hailing services as well.
Read more
Proposition 24 would expand human privacy rights, giving consumers new rights like the control to have businesses not share their information and personal data, to correct data and to limit sensitive personal data like social security numbers, according to Anita Lee, principal fiscal and policy analyst at the LAO.
Businesses collect information about people from public sources, consumers and other businesses to help in ads, consumer predictions and providing services, Lee said.
Read more
All about Sacramento city ballot measures
Prefer to listen?
Podcast editor Robbie Pierce talks with Dann Mead, the co-founder of the Racial Harmony Project recently featured in a Comstock’s Magazine article by State Hornet multimedia editor Sara Nevis for his electoral activism, about the 2020 ballot measures and propositions and how they might affect Sacramento residents.
