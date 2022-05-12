In memoriam: Brandon Armani Bailey
State Hornet Staff Personal Statements
Every time I talk about Brandon, I describe him as the epitome of cool, never flustered. His belief in me could raise my confidence; if Brandon said I got it, then I got it. Despite Brandon’s ability to make everything seem smooth, he treated everyone with respect, making me aspire to be that type of person.
I was so proud of Brandon for the start of his professional career, and he made it without handouts from anyone. Brandon set his sights and hit his target. I just wish he had more time to enjoy it all.
A line that stuck out to me when hearing Brandon’s family and friends talk about him is that he accomplished more in his 22 years than most people in a full 60, 70 or 80 years. I can’t think of anything that is either more true or helps heal my heart more after such a tremendous loss.
In journalism, we always say, “the job’s not finished,” but Brandon surpassed what this world would have offered him, and it helps to know that he can rest fully because he did it. He finished his job.
I don’t take the phrase “do it for B” lightly. He would have moved mountains, given the chance. I will spend the rest of my life hoping to be half the journalist and a quarter of the person he was.
Brandon was and continues to be one of the most impactful people I’ve ever met in my life. From the first time I talked to him to the last, there was always one thing that stuck out to me — his kindness.
He instilled a confidence that I never had while also teaching me the importance of humility. That’s who he was, a kind soul who wanted the best for everyone.
I can only hope to make him proud, to become the person he saw in me. It’s the only way to repay the debt I owe him.
When I first met Brandon, I was beginning my path as a journalist. We were both sports staffers at The State Hornet, and I remember watching him cover the Sac State football team with ease and expertise. Football was second nature to him, and it showed in his reporting.
Brandon was a courageous reporter and always seemed so composed and confident. I looked up to him for these reasons and admired his ability to make his hard work look effortless.
It was devastating for our newsroom when he passed away. Every day we wish Brandon was still here, so we're doing our best to honor his legacy and make him proud.
I am forever grateful for the kindness and friendship he showed. We miss Brandon.
I remember the day I met Brandon like it was yesterday. We both were on assignment for one of Sac State’s first track and field meets after COVID-19 shut the world down. After only talking on Zoom from our virtual classes, Brandon and I finally got a chance to meet up in person. Though I had just met him that day, it felt like I had known Brandon forever. He had such an inviting and welcoming personality; we were brothers from day one.
On top of his unwavering kindness, what I most admired about Brandon was his curiosity. Brandon wanted to learn as much as he could to be the best sports journalist he could be. Safe to say, Brandon achieved that goal.
Without question, Brandon had the hardest work ethic of any sports journalist I have ever known. As his fellow co-sports editor, having the pleasure of watching Brandon put so much time not only into his own craft but also spending countless hours helping staffers produce stories was truly inspiring. Brandon, and the memories I have with him, will last with me forever. I will try my best to honor his legacy to the highest level I can. Love you, Brandon, miss you with all of my heart brotha.
When I met Brandon, it seemed like we had always been friends. I was unsure if I could do a good job as the sports editor, but he always shut that down and let me know I could be great.
That was the thing about Brandon; he had the utmost belief in himself and all of us. Nobody could tell him we didn't have the best sports section in the world.
My best memories in college involved Brandon. Whether it was up in the press box on Sac State football game days or roasting Jordan and his 49er fandom, the three of us together meant one thing only: jokes, with trouble around the corner.
When Jordan broke the news to me, I didn't believe it. I don't think I felt it until his funeral. Someone we talked to every day was gone just like that. We had just walked the stage together and then a few months later his life was cut short.
Brandon's dream of being the best sports reporter ever did not die with him, and it lives on within us. He told us we could be the best every day, so now we have no choice but to do it for B.