In memoriam

Brandon Armani Bailey served on the State Hornet staff for four semesters, where he flourished as a reporter in the sports section. As a former Berkeley High School football star, Brandon realized he wanted to keep his greatest passion close to him in his life ambitions, as he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. While on the football beat for The State Hornet, Brandon flourished as a curious and evoking sports reporter, finding his niche covering the Sac State football team for the 2022 season.

After his stellar coverage as the Hornet football beat writer in the fall of 2021, Brandon earned the Above the Fold Award, one of The State Hornet’s most prestigious honors that recognizes the publication’s best staffer for a given semester.

While Brandon accomplished so much in such a short span of time, he was so much more than just his greatest achievements. He was so much more than just a football player, a State Hornet reporter, and a sports journalist; Brandon was a loving and kind human being — with the warmest soul you’ll ever meet. More than anything else, Brandon was a son, a brother, a cousin, and a friend who touched the lives of so many. Brandon worked endlessly, setting a standard everyone in The State Hornet newsroom aspired to reach.

His approach to life and, more importantly, his unwavering commitment to helping anyone and everyone makes Brandon so memorable.

Brandon was the most gracious person you’d ever meet. It did not matter how you acted or what your personality was like; Brandon always found a way to bring a room full of people together and make them smile.

Nearly a year since the passing of our friend, a day has yet to go by where we all don’t miss him.

- Jordan Latimore