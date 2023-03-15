Inside Sac State women’s basketball’s journey to the NCAA tournament

Sacramento State women’s basketball is two years removed from winning just three games, this season they have set a new school record for wins and earned their first appearance in the NCAA tournament.

After a three-game losing streak to end January and start February, Sac State turned it around winning their last six regular season games in tune with the program’s first share of the Big Sky Championship.

The Hornets would not be here without Big Sky Newcomer of the year and MVP senior guard Kahlaijah Dean who added a crucial offensive boost. Junior center Isnelle Natabou continued her dominance from last season, bolstering the interior for Sac State.

Key contributors like sophomore guard Katie Peneueta and senior guard Jordan Oliveras came alive down the stretch, propelling the Hornets' win streak to nine and claiming the school’s first Big Sky Tournament championship.

Now, the #13 seeded Hornets are headed 384 miles south to Pauley Pavilion to take on the #4 seeded UCLA Bruins in their first NCAA tournament game.