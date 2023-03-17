The State Hornet wins 9 awards from Associated Collegiate Press convention

SAN FRANCISCO — Editors and staffers from The State Hornet traveled to the Bay Area Thursday for the semiannual national Associated College Press convention, where they had the opportunity to network, learn more about journalism and take home awards.

The State Hornet earned nine of those awards. Among the most notable awards was second place for best website on a campus of over 15,000 students, competing with the largest four-year universities in the U.S.

State Hornet managing editor Jordan Latimore said winning the awards makes him feel like the publication is accomplishing things that are being recognized, especially at a national level.

“I think it's a testament to a lot of the work and the people,” Latimore said. “Not only in my class, but the people before me and the people after me have put in to make sure the organization is reaching the highest possible potential.”

By attending the conference biannually and often taking home awards for sections throughout the publication, returning students work together to build The State Hornet’s reputation and reliability.

“It’s something that I will definitely put on my portfolio from here on out,” said Julie Blunt, State Hornet social media editor, who was awarded second place in the social justice reporting category. “Winning an award like this is something that doesn’t come to everybody so I’m super lucky to be a part of it.”

In fall 2022, the publication earned six awards, including first place in social justice reporting.

“Over these last two semesters, The State Hornet has made it a priority to work on breaking news coverage and increase our digital footprint,” said Tony Rodriguez, The State Hornet’s editor-in-chief. “[We’ve] done just that, and I think to be awarded something like this is a reflection of how hard we work.”

On their trip to the Bay Area, The State Hornet was invited by Sac State alumni and former editor-in-chief, Jordan Parker, to tour the San Francisco Chronicle’s newsroom, where he now works as a reporter.

The staff was able to sit in on an editor meeting, meet the Chronicle’s editor-in-chief and ask about his expectations for new hires.

“When you're meeting all these new journalists out there and winning awards alongside them, it kind of gives you a glimpse into your future and what successes you could potentially have,” Rodriguez said.

The publication, its editors and adviser, Fernando Gallo, congratulate the staff who creates award-winning content.

Below are the nine awards.