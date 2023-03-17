Menu
The State Hornet wins 9 awards from Associated Collegiate Press convention

Student publication named as second-best website in nation

Serena Smith and Chris Woodard

March 17, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO — Editors and staffers from The State Hornet traveled to the Bay Area Thursday for the semiannual national Associated College Press convention, where they had the opportunity to network, learn more about journalism and take home awards.

The State Hornet earned nine of those awards. Among the most notable awards was second place for best website on a campus of over 15,000 students, competing with the largest four-year universities in the U.S.

State Hornet managing editor Jordan Latimore said winning the awards makes him feel like the publication is accomplishing things that are being recognized, especially at a national level.

“I think it's a testament to a lot of the work and the people,” Latimore said. “Not only in my class, but the people before me and the people after me have put in to make sure the organization is reaching the highest possible potential.”

By attending the conference biannually and often taking home awards for sections throughout the publication, returning students work together to build The State Hornet’s reputation and reliability.

“It’s something that I will definitely put on my portfolio from here on out,” said Julie Blunt, State Hornet social media editor, who was awarded second place in the social justice reporting category. “Winning an award like this is something that doesn’t come to everybody so I’m super lucky to be a part of it.”

In fall 2022, the publication earned six awards, including first place in social justice reporting.

“Over these last two semesters, The State Hornet has made it a priority to work on breaking news coverage and increase our digital footprint,” said Tony Rodriguez, The State Hornet’s editor-in-chief. “[We’ve] done just that, and I think to be awarded something like this is a reflection of how hard we work.”

On their trip to the Bay Area, The State Hornet was invited by Sac State alumni and former editor-in-chief, Jordan Parker, to tour the San Francisco Chronicle’s newsroom, where he now works as a reporter.

The staff was able to sit in on an editor meeting, meet the Chronicle’s editor-in-chief and ask about his expectations for new hires.

“When you're meeting all these new journalists out there and winning awards alongside them, it kind of gives you a glimpse into your future and what successes you could potentially have,” Rodriguez said.

The publication, its editors and adviser, Fernando Gallo, congratulate the staff who creates award-winning content.

Below are the nine awards.

Staff Awards

ACPWIN
2ACPWIN

Blog

Stinger Lickin’ Good: Crab Cakes on the coast

First place

Dominique Williams

OPINION: Wake Up Mr. West

Third place

Gavin Hudson

Social Justice Reporting

BREAKING: Pro-choice and religious protests break out in library quad

Second place

Julie Blunt, Madelaine Church, Emma Hall, Tony Rodriguez and Chris Woodard

Mourning family, friends hold candlelight vigil for late Tyre Nichols

Fifth place

Justine Chahal and Alyssa Branum

Diaspora, resilience and common ground: Library Gallery celebrates Hmong culture in latest exhibit

Seventh place

Hailey Valdivia and Jasmine Ascencio

Local love!

Broadcast News Story

Sac State Says: Students dissatisfied with lack of safety improvements on campus

Second place

Cristian Gonzalez

Podcast

Collector’s Cave Halloween Special Episode 3 'Michael Myers Masks'

Second place winner

Lawrence Charles

Acknowledgements

The State Hornet would like to thank its copy editors, Casey Rafter and Johnathan Rutz, for editing all of the award-winning content, and all of its other content.

1

Casey Rafter

80

Johnathan Rutz

The State Hornet is the student-run newspaper at California State University, Sacramento. It has been the “independent voice” of Sac State since 1949, reporting news to the Sac State community “without fear or favor.”

If you are interested in contacting the editors or joining The State Hornet staff, please send an email to [email protected]

Page design by Chris Woodard

About the Writers
Photo of Serena Smith
Serena Smith, PRMA reporter
(she/her)
Serena Smith is a third-year journalism student at Sacramento State University and joined the State Hornet in Spring 2023. She works as a Public Affairs Specialist for the California Air National Guard at the 129th Rescue Wing, Moffett Field in Mountain View and previously graduated from the Defense Information School on Fort Meade, Maryland in the Fall of 2021. This semester, she will be a working member of the public relations and marketing team.
Photo of Chris Woodard
Chris Woodard, digital editor
(he/him)
Chris Woodard joined The State Hornet in 2022 as a third-year transfer student. He previously worked as the editor-in-chief of Cosumnes River College’s publication, The Connection. He is a Sacramento native, covering arts and entertainment.

