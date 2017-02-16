We’ve been reporting on the potential tuition increase for all CSU students, and it’s likely that the CSU trustees make it official in March. Unless the California legislature decides to increase the funding of the CSUS system, Sac State students are going to have their wallets hit. Weigh in online using the hashtag #SacStateSays.
Gabriela Buckhalter (Communication studies): “I could pay rent and buy groceries and gas. There’s a lot of things I could do – books, school supplies.”
Ashley Thomas (English): “I would spend it on the gas money to commute here from Folsom. And groceries and rent.”
Josh Neung (Health science): “I could spend it on rent or anything else. There’s plenty of things to spend it on, way too many that I could name.”
(Photos by Kameron Schmid)
The following two tabs change content below.
Kameron Schmid
Kameron Schmid is a copy editor at The State Hornet. He is a junior at Sacramento State, where he is majoring in journalism. He can be reached at [email protected]
Latest posts by Kameron Schmid (see all)
- #SacStateSays: What would you spend $270 on if not on increased tuition? - February 16, 2017
- Sac State won’t release locations of untested water after lead discovery - February 15, 2017
- No timeline set for water source tests - February 9, 2017
Leave a Reply