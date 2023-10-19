An ofrenda at El Panteón Saturday, Oct. 29 2022, decorated with candles, photos, flowers and more. An ofrenda is an important element of Día de los Muertos. (Photo by Jasmine Ascencio. Graphic created in Canva by Jasmine Ascencio)
Jasmine Ascencio

Dia de los Muertos 2023

Jasmine Ascencio, DEI EditorOctober 19, 2023
Día de los Muertos is a Mexican holiday that is observed on Wednesday Nov. 1 and Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. This holiday is a celebration of life and a reunion with the souls of loved ones. (Graphic created in Canva by Jasmine Ascencio)

Día de los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead, celebrates life and reunites the souls of the dead with their loved ones.

A blend of the Indigenous tradition of honoring the dead on their journey to the Land of the Dead and Catholic holidays like All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, this Mexican holiday typically takes place from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2.

The ofrenda is a key part of Día de los Muertos. They are used to remember and honor those that have passed away and guide them back home to celebrate the holiday. (Graphic created in Canva by Jasmine Ascencio)

As celebrations of Día de los Muertos grow across cultures, building the right ofrenda is important to honoring the loved ones who have passed away this holiday.

Learn how to make an ofrenda by following our step-by-step guide to all of the must-have items from candles and water to cultural dishes.

It is almost time to celebrate Día de los Muertos. Students can celebrate the holiday on or off campus whether it be by creating sugar skulls, viewing ofrendas or even attending a rave. (Graphic made in Canva by Jasmine Ascencio.)

From the intimate gatherings on campus to the lively off-campus festivities, here is a lineup of Día de los Muertos events that students can partake in to explore Mexican culture and traditions.

About the Contributor
Jasmine Ascencio, DEI Editor
(she/her)
Jasmine joined The State Hornet in spring of 2023 as a DEI staffer. She is now the DEI editor for The State Hornet. She hopes to pursue a career in journalism advocating for underrepresented communities.
 
