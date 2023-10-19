Dia de los Muertos 2023

Día de los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead, celebrates life and reunites the souls of the dead with their loved ones.
A blend of the Indigenous tradition of honoring the dead on their journey to the Land of the Dead and Catholic holidays like All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, this Mexican holiday typically takes place from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2.
As celebrations of Día de los Muertos grow across cultures, building the right ofrenda is important to honoring the loved ones who have passed away this holiday.
Learn how to make an ofrenda by following our step-by-step guide to all of the must-have items from candles and water to cultural dishes.
From the intimate gatherings on campus to the lively off-campus festivities, here is a lineup of Día de los Muertos events that students can partake in to explore Mexican culture and traditions.
