Sac State’s lead in “The Rocky Horror Show” shares experiences being Two-Spirit, drag artist

Despite the hesitation for the part in the play, Jones proceeded to send an email to the director of the show Michelle Felten because she said this was the first time there was a specific role that she really wanted.



“I got that email from J.J. saying ‘would you consider casting a woman in this part?’” Felten said.



Felten said she was open to casting whoever brought forth their best efforts during auditions.



“Dr. Frank-N-Furter is unapologetic and is just sexy and strong,” Jones said. “Seeing Dr. Frank-N-Furter be this charismatic, like everybody wants a piece magnet of a person, that was just very much [what] drew me in.”



Jones’ co-star Avery Hersek portrays Janet Weiss in the show, “J.J. truly is the heart and soul of the Rocky cast,” said Hersek via email. “They are so professional and respectful of [the] cast and crew while keeping the environment fun.”



Felten said Jones is supportive and appreciative when other people do a good job.

“For a director that's an added bonus to have somebody in a leading part that is leading in a positive way like that,” Felten said.



Jones explains that it’s easier for them to connect and be more relatable to others because they’re Two-Spirit.