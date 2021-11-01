Meet the Board: Black Student Union board members share their experiences and goals

Kameya Turner, 20, serves as the BSU president and is also a third-year family studies in human development major. Turner said she chose to major in family studies in human development because she is interested in working with children.

Kameya Turner has been a part of BSU for three years. First introduced by board members at the time, she says the club has made her feel more comfortable at Sac State.

As president, Kameya Turner’s role is to be the liaison to administration at Sac State, the board, members of BSU and other Black organizations on campus. Kameya Turner said she supports students by making connections with them.

As a result, any time students come to a BSU general meeting, she and other board members make a habit of going around and introducing themselves.

Turner said although she is a first generation college student, it was just natural for her to go to college to pursue a career in life.

But it was also because of her mom’s influence that knowledge is “truly wealth.”