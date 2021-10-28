Music, candy and movies: All you need for Halloween 2021

Halloween is quickly approaching and so is the closing for Sacramento State’s theater production of “The Rocky Horror Show.”

Sac State’s production of Richard O’Brien’s musical-comedy is a horror show about a young couple whose car breaks down, leaving them to find shelter in the mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Read more on the lead character of the show, Dr. Frank-N-Furter, who is being played by theater major J.J. Jones here.