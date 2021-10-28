Music, candy and movies: All you need for Halloween 2021
October 28, 2021
What are the best movies and music to check out this Halloween season? The State Hornet has compiled all its spooky content for this season. Follow this page for more Halloween goodies as it gets updated, but for now check out our past reviews below:
“The Rocky Horror Show”
“The Rocky Horror Show”
Halloween is quickly approaching and so is the closing for Sacramento State’s theater production of “The Rocky Horror Show.”
Sac State’s production of Richard O’Brien’s musical-comedy is a horror show about a young couple whose car breaks down, leaving them to find shelter in the mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Read more on the lead character of the show, Dr. Frank-N-Furter, who is being played by theater major J.J. Jones here.
Halloween is quickly approaching and so is the closing for Sacramento State’s theater production of “The Rocky Horror Show.”
Sac State’s production of Richard O’Brien’s musical-comedy is a horror show about a young couple whose car breaks down, leaving them to find shelter in the mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Read more on the lead character of the show, Dr. Frank-N-Furter, who is being played by theater major J.J. Jones here.
Podcasts
Podcasts
On this week’s spooky episode of Buzzed, The State Hornet's editors rank the most popular Halloween candies on a tier list to see which treats are the best and which ones are inedible.
This week’s panel argues over how edible candy corn is, which classic candy bars are considered “mid” and which candies make kids happy or sad when trick-or-treating.
In this debut episode of BUZZED, broadcast staffer Mack Ervin III, copy editor Tara Gnewikow, broadcast staffer Dom Vitiello and lifestyle columnist Lauren Vannucci share their favorite Halloween memories and costumes, talk about what movies they watch every spooky season and debate the best and worst candies to get while trick-or-treating.
Music
Music
Are you going batty from hearing “Monster Mash” one too many times? Copy editor Tara Gnewikow shares her picks for alternative Halloween songs to listen to.
Movie Reviews
Movie Reviews
With Halloween quickly approaching, why not spend that time recommending some horror films to get everyone in the mood for the spooky season?
REVIEW: ‘Halloween III: Season of the Witch” is perfect Halloween viewing
Bradley Hinkson takes a look at “Halloween III: Season of the Witch,” which he finds to be a perfect watch on the holiday itself. Read more here.
REVIEW: Halloween Horror Recommendations: The ‘Unfriended’ movies are good, actually
There’s a genuine fear of what we put out on the internet. Can it be manipulated? Can we reveal too much that can be used against us? Will it come back to haunt us? Bradley Hinkson reviews “Unfriended” and “Unfriended: Dark Web” which tap into those fears by having the audience witness them through a medium they know all too well: their own computer screens. Read more here.
REVIEW: Halloween Horror Recommendations: 'Lake Mungo'
Have you ever seen a photo of a supposed ghost and wanted to know the story behind it? Bradley Hinkson reviews “Lake Mungo” which tells that story, and it might be more emotionally draining than you would expect. Read more here.
Opinion
Opinion
Brittney Delgado tells Sacramento State that her culture should not be their special Halloween screening after the Union advertised the Disney movie “Coco” as a Halloween movie.