Black Sac State community, therapist discuss psychological impacts of police brutality

Ever since May 25, 2020, when George Floyd was murdered by now-convicted police officer Derek Chauvin, the conversation about police interactions with Black people has been prevalent in the U.S., impacting some Black Americans’ mental health due to the constant coverage of police brutality.

Candice Simpson, a practicum student counselor for Authentic Counseling Associates, said some communities do not understand the impacts of police brutality on the Black community even though they see it portrayed in the media.

“It can make people feel like it is happening all over,” Simpson said. “The African American experience, we know that that happens. For us, it’s just shining a light on stuff that has already been going on.”

Simpson said universities and schools can aid the problem of people being affected by police brutality psychologically. She cited Roseville high schools as a positive example of mental health resources in schools, as each high school campus has a wellness center on site to provide mental health resources, saying it is important to have “someone that knows the experience a person is coming from.”