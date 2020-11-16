Women in Hornet Athletics discuss female empowerment in a male-dominated world

Out of the 17 athletic teams at Sacramento State, there are two female head coaches, women’s tennis coach Cami Hubbs and softball coach Lori Perez, according to the Hornet Sports Staff Directory.

With little representation of female coaches in lead roles at Sac State, athletes are speaking out on the importance of female empowerment in the male dominated world of college sports.

RELATED: Meet the only two female head coaches at Sac State

“It just goes to show our own subtle sexism that we still have and are trying to break through,” said Sac State senior infielder Mo Spieth.

With all three of her softball coaches being women, Spieth said there is a special connection female athletes can have with female coaches.

“I think the most important thing for young women and especially young female athletes is having someone there along your journey who understands what you’re going through,” Spieth said. “Someone who is there to give advice because they’ve been there before, they’ve been a fellow woman in athletics.”

Story continues below photo.