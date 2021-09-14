The State Hornet Voter Guide 2021: California Recall Edition
September 14, 2021
On Tuesday, California faces a gubernatorial recall election that decides the fate of Gov. Gavin Newsom.
As a publication located in the capital of California, The State Hornet has a responsibility to compile resources to best inform its readers on the recall election that also decides the fate of millions.
Stay informed and find below all The State Hornet's election coverage, by students, for students.
Frequently asked questions on the recall election
Graphic created in Canva by Anh Nguyen.
The State Hornet compiled answers to frequently asked questions about the recall, how to vote and where to vote in Sacramento.
Written by Camryn Dadey.
¿Quiere leer en español? Haga clic aquí.
Recall timeline
From his landslide victory, to his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, The State Hornet highlights some key events in the recall election that Newsom faces.
Timeline created by Ayaana Williams.
Opinions on the recall election
"Larry Elder" by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.
OPINION: Republican recall campaigns are a circus
In an opinion piece by copy editor Alex Muegge, he explains the strengths and weaknesses of the top four recall candidates. Read here to learn the fallacies in their arguments.
Written by Alex Muegge.
Graphic created in Canva by Camryn Dadey.
EDITORIAL: Sac State students, you must vote no on the California recall election
“In a time as vulnerable as the last 18 months have been, we need to remain as united as possible or run the risk of completely halting the progress we’ve made thus far,” The State Hornet Editorial Board writes, urging Sac State students to vote no in California’s recall election. Read more here.
Written by The State Hornet’s editorial board.
Prefer to listen?
A special episode of The State Hornet’s Spotlight podcast features a roundtable discussion with podcast editor Mack Ervin III, Editor-in-Chief Jordan Parker and managing editor Magaly Muñoz. Listen to the editors talk about their opinions concerning the upcoming recall election.
