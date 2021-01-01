Job advice for graduates from the Sac State political science department
Jaime Jackson, an assistant professor and the internship coordinator for Sacramento State’s political science department, shared important information for graduates searching for jobs.
Jackson encouraged students to build their online presence, apply to internships and fellowships and to use their service experience to their advantage when applying to jobs.
Here are some helpful links and resources Jackson provided during our interview.
Job Search Links:
Career Building Support:
Sac State Career Center homepage
Career Center Job & Internship Handbook
Sac Works Training and Workshops
Fellowship Opportunity: