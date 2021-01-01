Job+advice+for+graduates+from+the+Sac+State+political+science+department

Jaime Jackson, an assistant professor and the internship coordinator for Sacramento State’s political science department, shared important information for graduates searching for jobs.

Jackson encouraged students to build their online presence, apply to internships and fellowships and to use their service experience to their advantage when applying to jobs.

Here are some helpful links and resources Jackson provided during our interview.

Job Search Links:

Handshake

Capitol Daybook

Capitol Morning Report

Career Building Support:

Sac State Career Center homepage

Career Center YouTube channel

Career Center Job & Internship Handbook

Sac Works Training and Workshops

Fellowship Opportunity:

Capitol Fellows Program