The student news site of Sacramento State University
Job+advice+for+graduates+from+the+Sac+State+political+science+department

Patrick Posuniak

Gerardo Zavala

Job advice for graduates from the Sac State political science department

Gerardo Zavala, Broadcast Editor

Jaime Jackson, an assistant professor and the internship coordinator for Sacramento State’s political science department, shared important information for graduates searching for jobs. 

Jackson encouraged students to build their online presence, apply to internships and fellowships and to use their service experience to their advantage when applying to jobs. 

Here are some helpful links and resources Jackson provided during our interview. 

Job Search Links:

Handshake 

Capitol Daybook 

Capitol Morning Report 

Career Building Support:

Sac State Career Center homepage 

Career Center YouTube channel 

Career Center Job & Internship Handbook 

Sac Works Training and Workshops 

Fellowship Opportunity:

Capitol Fellows Program 

