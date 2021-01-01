Graduating during a pandemic…what now?

Sacramento State students were forced off-campus and onto their computer screens last year and have had a diminished version of the expected college experience.

Now, with CARmencement around the corner and one year of online schooling under their belts, graduates are forced to ask themselves, what now?

We talked to internship coordinators, professors and other faculty from several departments who are very aware of the difficulty of finding jobs, especially during the times we are living through.

Choose from the departments listed below for advice on what to do after graduating in terms of looking for jobs and taking steps to increase your network.