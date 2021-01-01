Menu
The State Hornet talked to internship coordinators, professors and other faculty from several departments who are very aware of the difficulty of finding jobs, especially during the times we are living through. Graphic made in Canva.

Graduating during a pandemic…what now?

A guide to networking and finding a job from Sac State faculty

Sacramento State students were forced off-campus and onto their computer screens last year and have had a diminished version of the expected college experience.

Now, with CARmencement around the corner and one year of online schooling under their belts, graduates are forced to ask themselves, what now? 

We talked to internship coordinators, professors and other faculty from several departments who are very aware of the difficulty of finding jobs, especially during the times we are living through. 

Choose from the departments listed below for advice on what to do after graduating in terms of looking for jobs and taking steps to increase your network. 

Job seeking tips & tricks for business graduates
Job advice for graduates from the Sac State criminal justice department
Job advice for computer science department graduates
Job advice for graduates from the Sac State communications department
Job advice for graduates from the Sac State College of Education
Job advice for graduates from the Sac State political science department
Job advice for graduates from the Sacramento State design department
Job advice for graduates from the Sac State nursing department
Job advice for graduates from the Sacramento State music department
Dance professor gives advice for graduating theater and dance students

