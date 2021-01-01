Job seeking tips & tricks for business graduates

This video provides Sacramento State students who are business graduates recommendations on where to find specific jobs that Sac State is connected to. Office of Student Engagement director, Bonnie Beevers, gives graduating students tips and tricks on how to network and tells students to not give up applying for professional jobs even during a pandemic.

List of job information that was provided in the video:

Business Job Board

Sac State Handshake

UEIJobs

ASI Jobs

Community Engagement Center – Community Partner List

Career Center