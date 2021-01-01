Job+advice+for+graduates+from+the+Sacramento+State+design+department

Sacramento State Department of Design chair John Forrest speaks on how students can navigate job searching during the pandemic. He recommends finding your path as a designer wherever it may take you, whether it is working for a design company or being an independent worker.

Resources Forrest provided during our interview:

https://aiacv.org/

https://creativemornings.com/cities/sac

https://www.designsacramento.com/initiatives

https://www.convenethecreatives.org/

https://thisisdesco.com/

https://www.aiga.org/