Job advice for graduates from the Sacramento State design department
Sacramento State Department of Design chair John Forrest speaks on how students can navigate job searching during the pandemic. He recommends finding your path as a designer wherever it may take you, whether it is working for a design company or being an independent worker.
Resources Forrest provided during our interview:
https://creativemornings.com/cities/sac
https://www.designsacramento.com/initiatives
https://www.convenethecreatives.org/