Menu
The student news site of Sacramento State University
Job+advice+for+graduates+from+the+Sacramento+State+design+department

Patrick Posuniak

Dominic Vitiello

Job advice for graduates from the Sacramento State design department

Dominic Vitiello, Multimedia Reporter

Sacramento State Department of Design chair John Forrest speaks on how students can navigate job searching during the pandemic. He recommends finding your path as a designer wherever it may take you, whether it is working for a design company or being an independent worker.

Resources Forrest provided during our interview:

https://aiacv.org/

https://creativemornings.com/cities/sac

https://www.designsacramento.com/initiatives

https://www.convenethecreatives.org/

https://thisisdesco.com/

https://www.aiga.org/

The State Hornet • Copyright 2021 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in