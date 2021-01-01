Menu
Job advice for graduates from the Sac State nursing department

Patrick Posuniak, Visuals Editor

For associate professor Bridget Parsh, experience is the most important factor when attempting to stand out on a résumé. Finding outlets to gain that experience is the difficult part. 

She strongly recommends applying for internships and externships. The difference between the two, put simply, is that internships are long-term, and externships could be a weekend or even a day. 

Internships and jobs were difficult to find as hospitals found themselves short of money to hire people at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. More opportunities will likely pop up for graduate nurses looking for work as more people get their vaccines and hospitals resume operation under normal conditions. 

If you’re a prospective or current nursing student, Parsh also heavily recommends visiting the Career Center at Sac State either online or in-person when safe. The Career Center offers several opportunities for students to feel better prepared when entering the job market such as help filling out a résumé, practice for interviews and lessons about career-browsing tools such as Handshake.

