Job+advice+for+graduates+from+the+Sac+State+College+of+Education

Kevin Ferreira van Leer, an assistant professor and fieldwork coordinator for the department of education at Sacramento State, gave advice for new graduates who are entering the workforce.

Ferreira said it’s important to take advantage of resources through the Sac State Career Center, have peers look over your resume, and continue to network with professionals in your field of work.

Here are some useful links that Ferreira mentioned:

Career Center

Idealist

Indeed

LinkedIn