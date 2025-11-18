‘OMG’ The Neighbourhood is back with a new album

After a five-year hiatus, The Neighbourhood has released their fifth studio album titled “(((((ultraSOUND)))))” on Friday, Nov. 14. You asked for an album, and they delivered – but beware of the pit forming in your heart as you listen through all the tracks.

The band consists of five members: vocalist Jesse Rutherford, Zach Abels and Jeremy Freedman on guitar, bassist Mikey Margott and drummer Brandon Fried. The last time we heard from the quintet was in 2020 for their release of “Chip Chrome & The Mono-tones.”

Now in 2025, the group released three singles on Oct. 23 to feed eager fans before releasing the final 12 tracks. “OMG”, “Lovebomb” and “Private” set the bar high for the release of “(((((ultraSOUND))))),” as the songs delivered a hypnotic and catchy groove perfect for any late night drive.

Don’t let the upbeat melodies fool you, though. The lyrics of the album are heart wrenching and take you on a downward slope that you never rise up from.

Like a hand dragging you to the screen, the opening track “Hula Girl” pulls you into the album. With its deep guitar focus and consistent rhythm, it’s an ear-catching song – but don’t be misguided, as the lyricism Rutherford brings will remind you of your situationship.

“OMG” and “Lovebomb” follow next, as they maintain the rhythm of “Hula Girl” before the metronome slows for “Private.” Rutherford sings about keeping a romantic relationship private, as the guitars become the main stars on this and every track. Every strum is a precise strike with a soulful and expressive tone.

The pacing and the motion starts to decline once track five hits. “Lil Ol Me” reveals a vulnerable side of Rutherford, as he reflects on wanting to be loved despite self-loathing experiences. This song is a mix of the quintet’s previous albums “Wiped Out!” and “#000000 & #FFFFFF,” along with “Crushed” and “Daisy Chain.”

“Planet” feels like a distant cousin of “Flowers” from the band’s 2018 record, “Hard To Imagine The Neighbourhood Ever Changing,” but the themes are on two different sides of the same coin.

“Planet” pulls on your heartstrings, as Rutherford describes the struggles of feeling “lonely and abandoned.” The song almost feels like a battle between your brain and heart; the chorus represents the listener’s feelings, while the verses remind you to think logically.

“Holy Ghost” and “Rabbit” maintain these same themes. The group really rips the bandaid off, as Rutherford tells listeners that he resonates with them on “Holy Ghost.” He touches on knowing what it’s like to be alone and feeling like a ghost. “Rabbit” tries to maintain a positive act before dropping the facade in “Tides.”

“Tides” ends up taking you far from shore with its heavy drums introducing you to the track followed by a grittier electric guitar. Rutherford adds to the mix lyrically, as he sets fire to the waves while discussing a toxic relationship. He mentions that the downsides are the reason he stays: the flames of love.

“Daisy Chain” gives a similar vibe to “R.I.P. 2 My Youth” from the band’s 2015 record, “Wiped Out!,” with its familiar guitar work and tone. After the past four tracks, “Daisy Chain” describes a universal feeling of realization as past mistakes come back to haunt you. The lyrics of the chorus impose a sinking feeling, as it continues to push you down the neverending downward slope of sadness you face throughout the album.

The 11th track “Zombie” finally picks up our hearts from the concrete with an upbeat groove similar to “OMG” and disguised lyrics. This song marks another shining moment for Margott, Abel and Freedman as they overpower Rutherford in between discussions of emptiness and self-detachment. Their riffs are a perfect cover-up for the raw feelings Rutherford brings.

“Mama Drama” slows down the album once again with a bittersweet tune about a struggling maternal relationship. Rutherford’s parents are a common mention in a few of The Neighbourhood’s songs, such as “R.I.P. 2 My Youth” and “A Moment Of Silence”, where Rutherford touches on the death of his father. “Mama Drama” is a song longtime fans will understand based on previous tracks.

“Crushed” feels like no song the group has ever done, as it experiments with electronic duck-like sounds throughout the track. Even so, the title lives up to how you feel at this point in the album: “Crushed.” The track’s rhythmic chorus is almost a beat that pulls you in before you are taken aback by the emotional pain Rutherford guides us through.

If you liked “OMG,” “Mute” is a semi-mellow version that explores the avoidant habit of not wanting to hear someone speak. Rutherford goes harsher with his vocals, as he belts his frustrations in the chorus.

Similarly, the 15th and final track “Stupid Boy” reveals a crescendo during the bridge, as the anticipation for the end of the record hits. The song starts off slow before the tempo rises high enough just in time for the bridge. “Stupid Boy” leaves you bewildered, as The Neighbourhood hasn’t produced a track this powerful in a long time.

“(((((ultraSOUND)))))” feels like a bittersweet ending to the five years the group was gone. Allowing listeners to feel the five stages of grief in only 56 minutes, The Neighbourhood delivers an impressive album that was worth the wait.

RATING: 8.5/10