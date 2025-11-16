Vandals Vanquished: Sac State snatches victory from the jaws of defeat

For a fleeting moment, it looked as if Sacramento State had let their playoff aspirations slip.

After a turnover on downs deep in Idaho territory was followed by a dominant 91-yard touchdown drive by the Vandals, Sac State needed an answer.

With three minutes on the scoreboard and a four-point deficit, the Hornets stared down one final drive to save their season.

Head coach Brennan Marion stuck to his guns, dialing up run plays for senior running back Rodney Hammond Jr. and freshman running back Jaquail Smith that slowly pushed the Hornets downfield.

Time was dwindling, and after the two-minute warning and a flurry of unsuccessful plays, the Hornets found themselves needing to convert on a fourth and 14 to save their season.

Junior quarterback Cardell Williams dropped back, delivering a strike from a crowded pocket to a streaking junior tight end Jordan Williams, who leaped into the air for the acrobatic grab.

The clock continued to run until a Sac State timeout, leaving the Hornets with 20 yards to go and just 16 seconds remaining.

Cardell Williams dropped back again and found the sure-handed Jordan Williams downfield near the pylon. Jordan Williams was hit as he brought the ball in, tumbling through the cold air until he fell just inches out of bounds.

Sac State usually leans on its run game in clutch situations, but the hulking tight end was targeted three times during the final drive – a testament to Marion’s faith in Jordan Williams.

“Oh, man. It’s dope when a coach trusts you like that,” Jordan Williams said. “You’ve got to be composed. You’ve got to trust yourself just as much.”

The call was reviewed but not reversed, setting up the Hornets with a first and goal on the Vandal two-yard line.

The Hornets lined up, pulling their fullback across the back of the offensive line, feigning a handoff to Hammond. The ball never left Williams’ hands as he dashed into the end zone, sending the Hornet sideline into elation.

“It was an option between handing the ball off to Hammond, who has 12 touchdowns and 1000 yards, or Cardell taking the ball, who has 11 rushing touchdowns,” Marion said. “You’re putting the ball in your best two guys’ hands.”

This sealed the win for Sac State, edging out the University of Idaho Vandals, 23-20.

RELATED: No safe harbor: Sac State runs the Vikings aground

The game began as a war of attrition, with the teams trading field goals and punts between each other to close the first half at 6-3. Despite ripping gusts of wind, Sac State sophomore kicker Grant Meadors drilled all of his attempts, going five for five with three field goals.

On the first drive of the second half, the Hornets drove with a new resolve, setting the tone with Marion’s signature smashmouth style. Both Smith and Hammond, the latter of whom recorded his thousandth yard of the year in the first quarter, recorded triple-digit yards on the ground.

The Hornets scored their first touchdown on the back of this running attack, opening the secondary for a post route from redshirt freshman Ernest Campbell. This was Campbell’s eighth score of the season; he’s the only wideout who’s managed to find the end zone for Sac State.

Idaho responded with a long drive of their own, led by the dynamic sophomore quarterback Joshua Wood, but Sac State stood them up in one of multiple goal-line stops that forced Vandal field goals.

“Since the Montana game, they’ve been lights out and playing defense the right way – with a hard edge – making it really hard for guys to score,” Marion said of his defense. “They held them under 20 points. When [Joshua Wood] plays for them, they have a very explosive offense. Today they didn’t have any explosion.”

With Saturday’s win, the Hornets keep their playoff hopes alive. Northern Arizona managed a win against Cal Poly earlier in the day, maintaining the tie that the Lumberjacks and Hornets have on the fourth position in the Big Sky.

“I told our guys, ‘We’re in a situation that we call ‘win or play basketball’,’” Marion said. “We have one more opportunity next week against a really good opponent. We’ll have to go down there and play our best football to get it done.”

Sac State takes on their rival, UC Davis, in a Causeway Classic with major implications for the FCS playoffs next week. They kick off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22.

The stakes couldn’t be higher for Sac State’s penultimate Big Sky bout, with a win being the only chance at a guaranteed playoff spot.

“It was hell or high water,” Marion said. “We’ve got to find a way to win.”