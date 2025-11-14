Hornets split five-set thrillers versus Northern Arizona and Northern Colorado

After splitting the first two games of their three-game homestand, Sacramento State currently sits tied for second in the Big Sky with just three games to go.

The Hornets briefly climbed up to first in the conference after Thursday’s win over No. 1 Northern Arizona, but a close loss on Saturday to Northern Colorado left the Hornets back at square one.

“We’ve been thinking about this game for a couple weeks now,” senior middle blocker Ashlynn Archer said. “We’ve been hot for a few weeks. Obviously NAU has been really hot, and they’re No. 1, and it’s always good to take out the No. 1 team.”

Thursday: Sac State 3, NAU 2

Game one against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks had a tournament atmosphere. The Lumberjacks traveled well with a crowd presence that was felt inside The Nest.

Set one was a dogfight, with a dramatic finish as neither team was able to fully pull ahead. After being tied at two, the Hornets went on a 5-0 run in which sophomore middle blocker Skyler Gartin accounted for three of those points.

The Lumberjacks answered with a 13-6 run of their own, taking the lead 15-13. Five of the 13 points were from the service line, as the Hornets had three errors, and the Lumberjacks had two aces.

Trading two-point swings, the Lumberjacks maintained the lead deep into set one, 21-18. Then, sophomore outside hitter Victoria Marthaler did what she’s done all season and sparked a run with a kill to make it 21-19. Gartin and senior setter Kate Doorn followed that up with a shared block, and Marthaler punctuated another three-point swing to take the lead 22-21.

The Lumberjacks made a last-ditch effort to take the lead 23-22, but Marthaler was too much to handle, getting a shared block with Gartin and serving up two aces to take set one, 25-23. The Hornets only had a hit percentage of .237, but they were able to hold NAU to a .135 percentage.

“There were times we didn’t play as good, but coming back and not giving up and fighting over and over really showed our strength as a team,” Marthaler said.

Set two was a different story. There were only two lead changes in the whole set, and the second one came when NAU took the lead, 5-4. NAU didn’t trail again, dominating the set with a .395 hit percentage and holding the Hornets to .237 again.

The Lumberjacks also had the advantage in kills, 17 to 13. Marthaler added six kills in this set and Gartin added three more, as Doorn served up 11 more assists.

The third set proved to be another hard-fought battle, with each team having to earn their points.

The exchanges went a bit long, and every run was answered by a run from the other team. The Hornets started the set up 4-1 with Archer leading the way with two kills and a shared block, then the Lumberjacks answered to make it 12-8.

Archer again sparked a five-point run with three kills of her own, bringing the score to 13-12. NAU answered again, taking their largest lead 17-13.

After that, it was all Sac State. They swarmed to a 12-6 run, thanks to a team effort with points from Gartin, Marthaler, Archer, freshman outside hitter Keona Solaita and senior outside hitter Greta Davis. The Hornets also had three blocks during that span, clinching a 25-23 win in the third set.

“There was a lot of motivation for this one, just because we lost in five last time in their gym,” Marthaler said. “Now coming back, we play so much better in The Nest.”

The fourth set was the least dramatic, with NAU leading from start to finish. The Hornets hit a .047 percentage and had nine errors, while the Lumberjacks hit a .333 to go with only two errors.

The teams went back and forth until a five-point run gave NAU the lead for good, 13-7. Both teams continued exchanging points but the Lumberjacks didn’t let up, cruising to a 25-18 win. NAU held the advantage in kills 13 to 11 and blocks three to two.

Sac State started the fifth set ripping off six straight points with Doorn serving. Davis and Archer had two shared blocks, Archer also added two kills, Solaita added one and Doorn served an ace.

The Lumberjacks tried to keep it competitive and trade points with the Hornets, but the damage was already done. Sac State cruised to a 15-7 win in the fifth set to take the game 3-2.

Marthaler credited the team’s serving as a key reason for the big win.

“[It was] definitely our service pressure. Kate Doorn served half that set basically,” Marthaler said. “Serving tough and getting them out of system really helps you offensively and defensively.”

The Hornets’ serving was a key for the game, but Archer said by the fifth set, the team knew what they had to do in the fifth set.

“Honestly, we realized that it’s now or never. ‘The fifth set, we’re going out swinging.’ That’s what we said in the huddle,” Archer said. “We’re not going down without a fight; balls to the wall, and make it count.”

Saturday: Northern Colorado 3, Sac State 2

Game two on Saturday versus the Northern Colorado Bears was just as tough for the Hornets, taking all five sets to determine a winner.

The sets were not as close as the score suggests. Each set turned into a battle of momentum. There were only nine lead changes throughout the whole game, and seven of them came in the second set.

Marthaler came just shy of tying her career-high in kills with 32. Junior libero Reese Ampi, who returned after missing three games, tied her season-high in digs with 31.

Set one began with the Hornets taking their only lead at 1-0. The Bears owned the rest, holding the Hornets to a .088 hitting percentage. UNC scored four straight to take the lead 4-1, then went on multiple two-point runs, adding them up until the score was 16-9.

The Hornets’ only run of the first set was a four-point swing that brought the score to 19-16, with Sac State still trailing. Marthaler had three of the four points. UNC capitalized on their early momentum, settling into the game with a first set win, 25-19.

“I feel like we started the game a little tense,” Ampi said. “But as the game went on, playing next to certain players and responsibilities started to come back.”

Set two was peak drama, as the Hornets were buzzing to not go down two sets in a row. However, the Bears gave it their best shot. It took 30 points to determine a winner, thanks to the “win-by-two” rule.

Sac State got out to a quick 4-2 lead, but after a bad serve by the Hornets, the Bears clawed back with three straight kills and a block to reclaim the lead at 7-5.

Every time the Hornets got close, the Bears responded. The Hornets tied it at seven, only for the Bears to go on a three-point run to make it 10-7.

Sac State didn’t go down without a fight, however, trading points until it was 20-16. Marthaler scored two straight kills punctuated by a shared block from Doorn and Gartin to bring the score to 20-19. The Hornets and Bears traded points, until the Hornets had a chance to clinch up 24-23 after a UNC error.

The Bears had a clutch two-point swing to take the lead 25-24, putting Sac State on the ropes. However, Archer punched home a textbook kill to tie it at 25. The Bears and Hornets took turns putting each other on the verge of a game-point, until UNC clutched up two points to make it 28-27.

A UNC service error tied the score at 28, and Sac State took advantage with Solaita slamming home a kill to set up the Hornets’ game-point. Sac State clinched the set on an attack error by the Bears, giving the Hornets a dramatic win, 30-28.

Sac State head coach Ruben Volta admitted the team didn’t play the set well but said he was proud of his team for battling through it.

“We have a competitive group; they don’t like to lose,” Volta said. “We weren’t playing well and battled through it and won that close set, which I thought was great, and then we played really well in the next set.”

The Hornets showed no fatigue after a long set, carrying over that momentum to open set three with a 10-4 lead.

Sac State didn’t trail, but the Bears did not go away quietly, answering with a 6-2 swing to make it 12-10. UNC traded runs with Sac State, but ultimately the Bears could not keep up after the hole they dug themselves in.

Five different Hornets scored in set three, and Marthaler led the way with eight kills. Archer had four kills of her own, and Davis, Gartin and Solaita had two apiece. Doorn had 16 assists to go with four digs in the third set.

Sets four and five were controlled by UNC, as Sac State never held a lead in either set. The Bears began set four up 8-4. After trading points until it was 14-10, Sac State scored a three-point swing to bring the score within one, 14-13.

Both teams exchanged points again until the Hornets finally tied it up at 17, thanks to a Bears error. UNC finished the game on an 8-3 run to win set four 25-20.

Set five was a bit of a step back from a hard-fought game. The Hornets found themselves in a 3-0 deficit. Following their first score, a kill from Davis, Sac State committed a service error, making it 4-1.

Another 4-2 swing for UNC made it 8-3, and even with the Hornets trading points after that, the deficit was too much to overcome. The Hornets had run out of gas losing the final set 15-9.

Ampi credited the Bears for coming into The Nest and taking the win out of the Hornets’ grasp.

“They’re a great team. They play hard all the time,” Ampi said. “They started off strong, applying pressure on the service line, and it really worked for them.”

Coach Volta seemed to corroborate that idea.

“I think you got to credit your opponent. Northern Colorado played really well and served us really tough,” Volta said. “It made it hard to run our offense.”

Ampi said the focus for future games now lies on consistency throughout the game.

“We have really good stretches of great play and then some dips,” Ampi said. “We’re just trying to flatten out a bit and serve tough and [focus on] passing.”

The Hornets now look forward to their final home game and Senior Night Friday at 7 p.m. against Portland State. The game will be available to stream on ESPN+.