Hornets knock the socks off the Blue Hose with last second stop

With seven minutes and 37 seconds left to play for Sacramento State against Presbyterian College, the Hornets trailed the Blue Hose 60-54 in a Sunday matinee at Hornet Pavilion.

Sac State spent the next few minutes chipping away at the Blue Hose lead, knotting the score at 60 after a jump shot just inside the free throw line by sophomore forward Brandon Gardner.

Following closely after was a fast break layup by senior guard Prophet Johnson to give the Hornets the lead. However, that advantage was short lived after a wide open Blue Hose dunk evened the score once again.

Johnson and senior forward Shaqir O’Neal each took a trip to the free throw line late in the contest, and both players split their free throws, making one and missing one. This gave the Hornets a 2-point lead with a minute to go and finished off a 12-2 scoring run in favor of Sac State.

“I just think of my dad [when shooting free throws],” O’Neal said. “Every time I get to the line, they literally just talk about my dad and his free throws. I just take my time.”

It all came down to the final play in the game, a sideline inbound for the Blue Hose, who needed to put two on the board to tie the match or three to win it. Although the Hornets have had defensive struggles throughout their season thus far, they were able to force a bad shot from the Blue Hose and win the game with a final score of 64-62.

Here’s a look at that final play that secured the win for the Hornets over the Blue Hose. https://t.co/dYPtaiE2X5 pic.twitter.com/xDPXJ6IsLZ — Chris D. Johnson (@chriisdjohnson) November 17, 2025



The game started slow for the Hornets, who were losing for a majority of the first half and going into the second half down 36-27. Sac State was struggling to convert, shooting just 40% from the field in the opening period.

“They were playing harder than us. They were playing tougher than us,” head coach Mike Bibby said. “They weren’t letting us get into our offense easy.”

Bibby knew that adjustments needed to be made entering the second half. After a tough halftime team talk, he rolled out a 2-3 zone on defense to stop the Blue Hose.

“There was a lot of cussing going on in [the team meeting at halftime],” Bibby said. “We went to zone in the second half, just to give them a different look and how they play against it. It worked, so we stayed in it.”

Sac State was able to turn up the intensity and lockdown on the defensive end, ending in Presbyterian shooting just 33% from the field in the closing half, including 0 for 10 from the 3-point line.

“We had to change the whole scenario,” Johnson said. “I feel like we all put in effort towards [offense and defense].”

During the comeback, the Hornets played predominantly through senior forward Jeremiah Cherry, who had 12 second-half points after only five in the first. He also pulled in 10 rebounds during the game, good for his third double-double on the season.

“I was so irritated at myself, but coach Mike was just like, ‘Come on, keep pushing,’” Cherry said. “I just kept putting trust in myself and so did my teammates, and it worked out for us.”

O’Neal was also a catalyst for the Hornets fighting their way back into the game, with seven points and six rebounds in the second half.

“It felt really good, the coaches just told me what I had to do in order to play and get our team back in the game,” O’Neal said.

Bibby had high praise for O’Neal, who had his season-high in both points and rebounds against the Blue Hose.

“He came in and stepped up,” Bibby said. “He was aggressive taking the ball to the basket, getting rebounds and just playing the position.”

The Hornets’ opponents, the Blue Hose, saw solid performances from redshirt senior forward Jonah Pierce and junior guard Carl Parrish, but the team as a whole struggled to adapt to the change in defensive scheme from Sac State.

The Hornets will face their toughest test yet on their upcoming two-game road trip, starting it off against the UCLA Bruins on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The Bruins are currently No. 15 in the country, marking the Hornets’ first test against a ranked team.