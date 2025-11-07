University Library sees 11% decrease in funding for 2025-26 year

The University Library at Sacramento State saw an 11% decrease in funding this academic year, according to an update from the library on Oct. 28.

The release, which was updated on Oct. 16 after previous inaccuracies, said the library budget allocation for 2025-26 is $6.2 million, almost $800,000 less than last year’s $7 million allocation. This will potentially lead to a decrease in hours for the spring 2026 semester, journal and database subscription reductions, and an increase in ongoing challenges for the library.

Dean and director of the University Library, Amy Kautzman, said the library has been underfunded for years and that they have been raising money externally to mitigate the costs.

“This has been a slow, rolling accident waiting to happen,” Kautzman said. “We’ve been underfunded for years, and we’ve known this, and we’ve made cuts almost every year that I’ve been here.”

The library has sought funds from various sources such as cell tower funds, lottery funds and other revenue streams, according to the update. Despite the fundraising, Kautzman said the library has had to decrease spending on upkeep due to a diminishing budget.

“We eventually came to the conclusion, to the entire campus, that we can no longer spend money that we don’t have,” Kautzman said. “It’s just a hard fact.”

The majority of the library’s budget goes toward subscriptions to journals, e-book and research databases according to the budget update. Due to the rising costs, the library said they will be unable to renew 152 subscriptions to journals and textbooks, among other academic resources this fiscal year.

The cuts, as well as the subscription cutoff dates and which versions the library will still possess, are listed on a spreadsheet for the public to view.

Third-year chemistry major Kareryn Cruz said she uses the library one to three times per week. As a chemistry student, Cruz uses OneSearch for research papers and said she frequently experienced times she was not able to access paywalled papers that the library would typically pay for.

“I have had several times where I haven’t been able to use a paper that I know would have really helped my research,” Cruz said. “We don’t have the subscription to it, and it’s very expensive to subscribe to those.”

Monica Gonzalez, a professor in the chemistry department, said she frequently uses the library’s database of research articles for her class assignments. Gonzalez said she made her students aware of the potential changes the library will face.

“I let them know that this is a resource that’s available now but potentially might be cut, so that they’re informed about what is available to them and what might not be available to them in the future,” Gonzales said.

One of the journals listed in the spreadsheet of subscriptions that will not be renewed is the American Chemical Society. Gonzales said the ACS journals are a key component to chemistry research, especially as Sac State was named an R2 school earlier this year by the Carnegie Foundation.

R2 schools are required to have “at least 20 doctoral research degrees that have $5 million in total research expenditures,” according to the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education. In 2022-23, Sac State had 26 research doctorates with a total research spending of $28 million, qualifying it for the designation.

“[ACS] has been ingrained in our teaching and our curriculum, and we don’t have access to those journal articles,” Gonzales said.

Besides subscriptions being canceled, the library has limited its purchase of new monographs, which are e-books and physical books of research, course reserves and media. Departing from last year, there will also be a closure during winter break as well as a permanent discontinuation of book home delivery services.

Third-year kinesiology major Ryan Azemar said he uses the library frequently with friends and says the facility is a pivotal point for campus.

“[Budget cuts] probably would be more detrimental than people realize,” Azemar said. “As there has been an increase in funding for other areas.”

Potential changes to the spring 2026 library hours would include a reduction of hours and closures on Saturday.

Despite the cuts, Kautzman says the library will continue to live on with its budget.

“We are aligning our spending with the funding we have, which means that we will be in a stronger position to then build towards what we need to have,” Kautzman said.

For more updates on the library’s budget, visit the University Library Budget page.