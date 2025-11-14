Movie Notes: Keanu Reeves, chicken nuggies and the meaning of life in “Good Fortune”

Aziz Ansari’s new film “Good Fortune” shows that the grass may actually be greener on the other side. As an actor, comedian and first-time feature film director, Ansari attempts to mix comedy and commentary on economic inequity in a final product that is beautifully shot and thoughtful, but a little too flat to fully land the punchline.

In this review, Movie Notes explores what makes this film funny and low-key, even if it is not the funniest film of all time. Ansari stars as Arj, a struggling food delivery worker, alongside action icon Keanu Reeves as the angel Gabriel and comedic actor Seth Rogen as the filthy rich SoCal investor, Jeff.

While Hollywood continues to struggle, a low-budget comedy like “Good Fortune” is an unlikely opportunity for the trio of Ansari, Reeves and Rogen to occupy the big screen.

So it is perhaps more than an allegory for the current state of Hollywood when the film opens with Keanu Reeves standing atop the Griffith Observatory as the angel Gabriel, the angel of texting and driving, surveying the troubled Los Angeles. Amazon Prime trucks and homeless tents populate the streets where the struggling Arj attempts to make ends meet by working two jobs, often spending nights sleeping in his car.

On the other end of the spectrum stands Rogen’s character, Jeff, a wealthy venture capitalist whose only skills are taking cold baths and sauna rotations when he isn’t lounging in his lavish Bel Air mansion.

When Gabriel swaps the bodies of Arj and Jeff, Arj is given a taste of the good life, where money might actually solve all of their problems.

As the angel of texting and driving, Gabriel’s job is to stop people who are about to get into an accident because they were texting.

This monotonous job leaves even an angel bored out of his mind, so when he switches Arj and Jeff’s lives, it’s to teach a “lost soul” the lesson that money and wealth won’t solve all their problems.

Only it does exactly that, and Arj finds himself living in the lap of luxury, refusing to go back, while Jeff ends up on the streets with Gabriel at his side, now stripped of his wings and divine powers.

Keke Palmer’s character, Elena, works with Arj at Hardware Heaven and attempts to unionize the employees, while Arj’s goal is to get a paycheck and move on to his next job. When Arj’s life is swapped with Jeff’s, his relationship with Elena is strained by Jeff’s money, changing Arj’s values and overall goals. He is less down-to-earth and solely focused on enjoying the luxury of Jeff’s life.

In my opinion, this movie is best experienced in the theater on a big screen, but there is not enough substance in the flat acting and uninspired script. The saving grace of “Good Fortune” is the beautiful shot compositions and, of course, Keanu Reeves’ smile.

Filmed on 35mm film stock, the color really pops here with striking compositions from “Euphoria” cinematographer Adam Newport-Berra. It’s one of the best things about this movie.

The Los Angeles city lights are beautifully colored, and every frame is painted like a visual spectacle. The cinematography is simply a treat; Newport-Berra’s mis-en-scene is a palette of balanced and picturesque images, as Gabriel tries to convince Arj that the life he had before switching with Jeff was worth living.

At times, Ansari’s directing style feels too closely mirrored to his Netflix series “Master of None,” and the audience is left with an incredibly framed and colored shot while not much else is happening plot-wise on screen.

It would have been nice to see him mix it up in a more artistic way. The contemporary use of lens lengths, framing and color are indicative of a director who has an appreciation for cinema. But a movie needs more than just good cinematography or a throwaway joke from Seth Rogen to keep the audience entertained.

Films like “This is the End” and “Funny People” already feature Ansari and Rogen together, so they don’t bring anything new comedically. The film thus falls on Reeves, who has never been known for expressive acting, but having him in this movie brings something rare that no “John Wick” or “Matrix” reboot could bring out of him.

Gabriel’s angel manager, Martha (Sandra Oh), takes his wings and angelic powers, invoking that Gabriel will not get his powers back until Arj agrees to swap back.

Even Gabriel ends up having to work two jobs to survive, but he finds happiness in human things like street tacos, chicken “nuggies” and laughing – the “simple pleasures,” as he calls them. Reeves melts into this role, lifting away the years of grit, stunts and grim posturing from action roles to reveal a more lighthearted performance.

Reeves’ portrayal of Gabriel brings out the younger, more expressive roles from his past films like “Parenthood,” “Youngblood” and the original “Point Break.” But overall, as an actor, he lacks emotional expression due to his rigidity.

For this role, it works in his favor as an angel who doesn’t understand human beings. It’s almost as if Gabriel is learning how to interact with humans, and it’s a treat to watch Reeves enter a low-stakes role with two genuinely funny actors.

Overall, Ansari, Reeves and Rogen make this a funny, rare movie best experienced in theatres. Audiences who enjoyed Ansari in “Parks and Recreation” and Rogen in “Neighbors” will feel at home with this film. The inclusion of Reeves is a refreshing addition to their established comedic dynamic.

Ansari attempts to make a film that sums up with a generalized anti-AI and anti-corporate sentiment, but in doing so, he underwhelmingly reveals the way of the world under late-stage capitalism.

When Arj accidentally switches back on a technicality, Jeff gets his life back after learning what life is like at the bottom of the economic ladder. He is forced to confront the realities of the working class he previously ignored.

By the end, the film’s resolution feels unrealistic and out of touch– but maybe that’s the whole point. Because if even angels end up working two jobs and struggling with money, then current economic systems are so broken that they affect everyone, regardless of their background or capacity for empathy.

“Good Fortune” deals in angels and esoteric roles that echo divine doctrine, so it would have been interesting for the director to explore the architecture or hierarchy of Heaven implied by the angels’ attire. Gabriel dresses in a long trench coat, suit and tiny angel wings, marking an artistic choice that feels unexplored, even though the other angels’ wings vary in size.

But when he loses his wings and learns what smoking, taxes and jobs are, he transforms into a person much like Arj: an overworked and underpaid employee who is under constant stress. Isn’t that cheeky?

If chicken soft tacos and “chicken nuggies” are what remind Gabriel of the simple pleasures between his struggles, then perhaps “Good Fortune” is about just that: the little things in life.

Rating: 7/10