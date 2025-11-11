‘Torinator Eliminator’ platforms student voices with interviews and authenticity

With over 35,000 followers on TikTok and thousands of views per video, sophomore business major Torrey “Torinator Eliminator” Pickett has become a campus celebrity.

Students might often recognize him from his motto mentioned in every Sacramento State-related video, “Sac State represents boys and girls, learning in the capital to show them we’re habitable; passing every test, we don’t need no rest.”

Pickett said the rhyme is meant to inspire Sac State students to succeed and have determination to get ahead in their careers.

Pickett creates content on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram interviewing Sac State students and vlogging his daily life. His accounts began to gain traction after a fan on TikTok made a video meeting him, which received over a million views.

“It started with me asking students if they wanted to be in a video,” Pickett said. “Now, more often than not, they’re asking first to be in my video.”

Pickett originally wanted to become a YouTuber but began to shift to TikTok and Instagram, interviewing Sac State students about majors, future plans, superpowers they wish they had, Halloween costumes and more. Ever since the start of the fall semester, Pickett said at least 10 people approach him every day to take a picture or be included in a video.

“I’ve been working with media and cameras since I was very young, the earliest at five or six,” Pickett said. “The feel of photography and creating photos with Adobe Photoshop has always been fun.”

Pickett’s content isn’t about the craziest or action-packed events, but he said he is authentically himself in every video.

“I ignore all the people that unfollow and just stick with the people that stay following,” Pickett said. “I’m not a special person, just normal and like everyone else.”

Outside of content creation, Pickett said he enjoys baking different types of cookies. Sugar cookies made with mint is one of his notable recipes.

Pickett said he likes to experiment while baking chocolate chip cookies, incorporating different sizes of M&Ms and a mix of dark and milk chocolate.

“Baking just came to me one day, there’s so many things to add into a recipe and to do,” Pickett said.

Diane Ortega, a sophomore communications major, said she’s always met by a smile whenever she sees Pickett around campus.

“What stands out is him being so positive,” Ortega said. “He’s one of the first people that I’ve met that is so positive about everything and wants to connect with people.”

As a student communications and outreach coordinator for Associated Students, Inc. of Sac State, Ortega said she sees him two to three times a week in the University Union.

“There’s been multiple occasions where people have come up to him,” Ortega said. “He remembers everyone and makes friends.”

Ortega said she watches his content online because he doesn’t care about the judgment or thoughts of others.

“He’s very open to the world,” Ortega said. “He’s not afraid to say what’s on his mind.”

Jashara Douglas, a sophomore business major, said she discovered him on TikTok at the end of last spring semester and was featured in one of Pickett’s videos, where they recited his motto..

“I started seeing him around campus and the first time I met him was at Round Table with a group of friends,” Douglas said. “Ever since, we always say ‘Hi.’”

Douglas said Pickett’s content is entertaining to her because of how he relates it to Sac State when he’s vlogging.

Many of Pickett’s popular videos have been in collaboration with ASI, The University Union, the Resident Hall Association and interviews with Sac State athletes.

“I really feel the Sac State pride when I watch his videos,” Douglas said. “A lot of videos are about being a Sac State student and living in Sacramento. He represents Sac.”

In the future, Pickett said he wishes to open a photography and writing business, where he can combine his passion with work.

“I’m going to stay consistent in what I make,” Pickett said. “I’ll keep on uploading, no matter what.”