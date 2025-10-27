No tricks, just treats: Five spook-tacular events in Sacramento

Many of us enjoy the yearly hayrides at the pumpkin patch or screaming our way through haunted houses. But have you truly explored Sacramento’s unique and spooky side this Halloween season?

The State Hornet has you covered with five eerily entertaining Halloween-themed events happening around town. From light scares to full-on frights, get ready for a fang-tastic night out.

Haunted underground tours – Old Sacramento

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sacramento History Museum (@sachistorymuseum)

Love exploring the unknown? The Sacramento History Museum hosts ghost tours in Old Sacramento. In the 1860s, catastrophic floods devastated the city. Some say the souls left behind roam the underground passages.

Step into your own paranormal investigation with costumed storytellers. The tour winds past haunted and prominent locations in Sacramento’s history. From the haunted River City Saloon to the Eagle Theater, guests can expect eerie tales, candle-lit corridors and whispers of long-lost spirits as they step below the city streets.

Tours are available on Nov. 6, 13 and 20. Each tour runs for an hour and starts in front of the Sacramento History Museum. Admission tickets are $35 per person.

It’s a 2000s (Halloween) Party – Sacramento

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ace Of Spades (@aceofspadessac)

Ready for a nostalgic throwback to the 2000s on Halloween night? Ace of Spades has you covered with an electric night of the decade’s biggest hits across pop, hip-hop and rock genres. Gather your fellow ghouls and dress to impress with Y2K fashion trends and dance to songs from artists like Britney Spears, Eminem and more.

The party is on Oct. 31 with admission tickets starting at $42. The event will start at 8 p.m. and ends at 12 a.m.

Harlow’s Daft Disko – Midtown

Are you tired of trick or treating but obsessed with French house-style artists? Is music more your vibe? Trade scares for synths at this next event.

Harlow’s has you covered with Daft Disko, a Halloween-themed disco happening on Oct. 31. Expect beats inspired by artists like Aeroplane, Daft Punk, Purple Disco Machine, Vitalic and more.

Doors open at 9 p.m., perfect for a night of spooky vibes and dancing. Admission tickets start at $20. Daft Disko is in Harlow’s Scarlet Room and is for individuals aged 21 and up.

Hugel Halloween Sunset Party – West Sacramento

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All Day All Night (@alldayallnightevents)

Ready for a sunset party with a ghostly edge, live music and barn vibes? Drake’s: The Barn is hosting Hugel Halloween on Sunday, Oct. 26, a full day of Halloween, refreshments and friends from 5 to 10 p.m.

Featuring artists like Hugel, JLittle, Emilio and DJ 3nzo, Hugel Halloween has a lot to offer. Tickets start at $49 and, with general admission and VIP options, tickets could hit $106. Participants have to be 21 and up, as The Barn offers alcoholic beverages.

Haunted Affair Halloween Party – Downtown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Peeti-V (Peter V.) (@djpeetiv)

Ready for a Halloween rooftop experience? The Haunted Affair Halloween party is a mix of downtown vibes, high-energy music, a $1,000 costume contest and specialty cocktails on the Mix Downtown rooftop.

The event takes place from Oct. 31 at 9 p.m. to Nov. 1 at 1 a.m., featuring artists like Peeti V with Nesquick, Kemist and HVFF. Starting at midnight, people can participate in the $1,000 costume contest with a chance to win the $500 first place prize, $400 bottle service second place prize or a $100 gift card for the third place prize. Admission tickets start at $20, and the event is for individuals aged 21 and up.