Bites, brews and baking: A guide for fall treats

Fall has officially arrived at Sacramento State, which means cozy weather, colorful leaves and, of course, pumpkin-spiced everything. Whether you are craving a warm latte before class, a sweet treat after studying or want to try baking in your dorm, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the season’s best flavors.

Here are some of the best places and easy recipes to help you taste the season.

Pecan Tart

Estelle Bakery & Pâtisserie on Arden Way feels like a slice of Paris tucked into Sacramento. The bakery is known for its pastries, colorful macarons, croissants, eclairs and seasonal cakes. Locals stop by for breakfast sandwiches, lattes and handcrafted desserts that taste as good as they look.

Of all the pastries on display, one of their best fall treats is the pecan tart. The tart has a buttery crust and a caramelized pecan filling that gives off a warm, nutty aroma that hints at how rich and silky each bite will be.

The pecan tart pairs well with tea or coffee, making it a great option for an afternoon pick-me-up or a sweet way to end a meal.

Where to find it: Estelle Bakery & Pâtisserie

Cinnamon Maple Latte

The perfect homemade drink for a chilly fall morning, especially when you are running late to class. It is smooth, cozy and full of warm maple flavor with a touch of cinnamon spice.

You can make it with just a few simple ingredients: milk, coffee, maple syrup and cinnamon. It tastes just like something from a trendy downtown coffee shop but costs much less.

The latte is quick to prepare, making it a good choice for students who still want to enjoy a seasonal favorite on the go.

Try out the recipe from The Chunky Chef here.

Apple Turnovers

Moonbelly Bakery, located just a few minutes’ drive from Sac State, is a small neighborhood spot known for its fresh pastries, breads and rotating seasonal specials. Students and locals stop in for croissants, muffins and savory hand pies.

Of all their offerings, their apple turnovers are a fall favorite. With a flaky crust on the outside and warm, spiced apples on the inside, they deliver the familiar taste of apple pie in a handheld form.

Perfect for breakfast or a midday snack, these apple turnovers taste like a bite of autumn and go perfectly with a cup of coffee.

Where to find it: Moonbelly Bakery

Pumpkin-spiced Cookies

These are a fan favorite in many homes and a go-to treat when the air gets cooler and the leaves start changing. They’re soft, sweet and full of that warm pumpkin spice flavor that makes the whole kitchen smell amazing.

They are super easy to make and tend to disappear fast once friends and family get a taste.

The recipe is simple and the cookies bake fast, which makes them a convenient option for busy students or special gatherings such as potlucks.

Try out the recipe from Sally’s Baking Addiction here.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

A classic drink that marks the start of fall for everyone, the pumpkin spice latte from Starbucks is warm, sweet and full of cozy flavor.

The mix of pumpkin, cinnamon and creamy coffee tastes just like fall itself: rich, spiced and comforting. It is a seasonal favorite that returns every year and always draws excitement when it hits the menu.

The pumpkin spice latte is a popular pick on chilly mornings before class or during a study break when the weather starts to cool down. Whether it is ordered hot, iced or topped with extra whipped cream, this latte signals the arrival of fall.

Where to find it: Starbucks

Pumpkin Coffee Cake

Puskin’s Bakery on Arden Way is a Sacramento staple for anyone who prefers gluten-free, dairy-free baked goods or just loves quality pastries. The bakery started as a small family-owned shop and has grown into a busy spot known for its sandwiches, cookies, artisan breads and specialty drinks.

Once fall hits, their seasonal items start showing up on display, with its pumpkin coffee cake being a seasonal favorite. The cake is soft and mildly spiced, with a pumpkin base and a crumb topping that adds more texture variety without being too sweet. Each bite offers a perfect balance of warm autumn flavors, including hints of nutmeg and cinnamon, making it feel like fall in every slice.

The light sweetness and comforting spice make it a potential go-to for Sac State students.

Where to find it: Pushkin’s Bakery