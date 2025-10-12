Sac State sets sights high against Weber State after a bye week

Reshaping and retooling is the focus for most college football teams coming off a bye week, and Sacramento State is no different as they look to get back on track after starting the season 2-3.

The Hornets travel to Utah Saturday, Oct. 11 to face the Wildcats of Weber State in their second conference clash of the season.

The teams have faced each other 26 times in 29 years of playing in the Big Sky. The Hornets are down 10-16 in the series against the Wildcats but have won their last two matchups. The most recent game ended as a shootout last season, with Sac State winning 51-48 in double overtime.

Sac State came into their last game ranked 21st in the FCS but lost 24-32 to underdog Cal Poly, which started their third quarterback on the depth chart. The Sac State’s offense led Cal Poly in total yardage, but turnovers were the team’s Achilles’ heel, as junior quarterback Cardell Williams threw three first-half interceptions that massively affected the game.

Weber State lost to UC Davis in their last game 34-12. The Wildcats’ starting quarterback broke his leg late in the game, and the Wildcats’ lone touchdown came from backup junior quarterback Dijon Jennings on the final drive of the game.

With the bye week in the rearview mirror, the Hornets look to correct issues they’ve had previously.

“We’re ready to get back out there,” head coach Brennan Marion said. “We got healthier and had a chance to self-evaluate and look at the things that caused us to win games and lose games.”

The Hornets’ defensive line has excelled this season, ranking near the top of the nation in sacks and tackles-for-losses, and they plan to add more numbers to their totals.

“Weber likes to run the ball a lot. We have to contain them by stopping the run, as far as the stats go,’’ senior defensive lineman Melvin Swindle II said. “We want to build on that and win in the process.”

Running backs coach AC Patterson had some words regarding the mentality from the back field, a group that has put the “Go” in the Go-Go offense, for the rest of the season.

“The offense gives us great opportunities for our backs, and the offensive line opens up holes for us,” Patterson said. “We got a great crew, and it’s our goal to continue to lead in rushing for the Big Sky, and hopefully lead the nation too.”

Keys to the game

Protecting the football should be key in this game after three turnovers, including a pick six, set the team back into playing from behind.

Continuing to attack defensively will be much needed, as the Hornets are ranked first in all of college football for sack totals with 22 as a team and second in tackles-for-loss, with 46 total on the year so far.

On the offensive side of the ball, Sac State needs to continue to lean on the run game. The Hornets lead the Big Sky Conference in rushing yards at 1,011, placing them in the top 10 in all of FCS Football.

With eyes on the program like never before, winning is key for the Hornets, who still have Big Sky Championship aspirations.

“One great year can still change our life – still a lot of opportunity out there for us,” Marion said. “All our goals are still in front of us. We aren’t going to waver from the fact that we want to be a playoff team and win the Big Sky Conference.”

Sac State looks to get back on track this weekend in Ogden, Utah on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 5 p.m.