State Hornet Spotlight: The Power of Latiné

In this episode, host Maya Denaé Taylor interviews Ethnic Studies Professor Elvia Ramirez and graduate student in science of counseling Víctor Tafoya about the Center on Race, Immigration and Social Justice’s podcast, ”Building Justice”, and the importance of amplifying Latiné and other marginalized communities.

The trio focuses on four episodes that center on Latiné stories, identity and the importance of ethnic studies in and out of the classroom.

Show notes:

https://www.csus.edu/center/race-immigration-social-justice/justice-podcast/

https://www.instagram.com/crisj_sacstate/